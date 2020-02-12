First, allow me to do you a favor: To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before, is now on Netflix, and while yes, it might be Wednesday morning, and yes, your boss typically frowns upon watching movies in the office, is there really anything more compelling you should be doing? On the subject, star Lana Condor recently spoke about how fame changed her life—and a certain incident concerning a certain soccer player before she made it big.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Condor recounted an awkward fan encounter four days after To All the Boys I've Loved Before was released. "I was working out, and then I went into the sauna butt naked as one does after a workout—well, as Lana did," she explained. "And I was sitting there and then all of a sudden I just hear squeals, and the door whips open and it's a group of girls who run in on me, and I'm like, 'Ah!' They ran in and they were like, 'Oh my god, you're Lara Jean!'"

"I was like, 'Oh! I don’t know if I can do that anymore,'" she recalled.

Condor relates, however, to the fans who follow her around the grocery store. "You know what, that’s okay, because I did that with David Beckham about six years ago," she said. "I stalked David Beckham around the Whole Foods on Santa Monica."

She confessed following Beckham "throughout the produce," adding, "I finished at the cashier and I thought I was being so low-key; you always know when you're being followed, you just do." And Beckham was very much aware, she said. "He looked at me and was like, 'Would you like a picture?'"

"Now I get it," Condor finished. "You're like, 'Oh, not so subtle.'"

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here