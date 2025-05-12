Jennifer Lawrence has always been beloved for her raw relatability. She trips on red carpets, always says what's on her mind, and her fashion choices are, likewise, real as hell.

For more formal events, the No Hard Feelings star wears flip-flops with ball gowns, prioritizing comfort over aesthetics. Meanwhile, on the weekend, she relies heavily on graphic tees and draw-string pants—typically styled with her impressive Adidas sneaker collection and a Twilight: Breaking Dawn baseball cap from the 2010s.

Even so, the actor is every chill-girl's blueprint. Her casual 'fits are always screenshot-worthy, acting as a mood board for anyone who hates high heels and wearing real pants—but still wants to look effortlessly stylish. Just yesterday, Lawrence provided even more sartorial inspiration, when she stepped out on the streets of New York City.

On May 11, Lawrence was photographed wearing one of her signature outfit. She wore her favorite Comfy Pants™ (the $295 Colby trousers from La Ligne) and a blue graphic tee printed with a tearful cat. But Lawrence didn't stop there—she made the pairing feel like a look by adding several well-chosen accessories.

Jennifer Lawrence styles her favorite La Ligne pants with a graphic tee and mesh Chinese slippers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As any stylish girlie will tell you, the secret to pulling off lazy clothes is all in the details. A quality necklace stack is essential and it never hurts to round out your outfit with a pair of stylish shoes. And it's exactly this tactic that Lawrence employed on Sunday.

She leveled-up her loungewear by adding on several noteworthy pieces, including a pendant necklace, a silver cuff, and a metallic bolo tie. Lawrence then continued the glitzy vibe, with a pair of wireless sunglasses. A woman on the go, she finished with a sold-out leather duffel bag from Loewe, in sunflower yellow. The final touch? Her go-to mesh slippers—a style she's been wearing regularly throughout the spring season, and that ring up between $10 and $15 on Amazon.

Like her selection of Adidas and Nike sneakers, Lawrence owns the Chinese footwear style in several different colors. She has a cherry red pair as well as black—both featuring sequin floral embellishments. If a third pair arrives in rotation, those vintage baseball caps will have serious competition to rank as Lawrence's favorite spring accessory.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Laid-Back Look

