Jennifer Lawrence Styles Her Favorite $10 Mesh Slippers With a Luxe Loewe Duffle Bag
Relatable!
Jennifer Lawrence has always been beloved for her raw relatability. She trips on red carpets, always says what's on her mind, and her fashion choices are, likewise, real as hell.
For more formal events, the No Hard Feelings star wears flip-flops with ball gowns, prioritizing comfort over aesthetics. Meanwhile, on the weekend, she relies heavily on graphic tees and draw-string pants—typically styled with her impressive Adidas sneaker collection and a Twilight: Breaking Dawn baseball cap from the 2010s.
Even so, the actor is every chill-girl's blueprint. Her casual 'fits are always screenshot-worthy, acting as a mood board for anyone who hates high heels and wearing real pants—but still wants to look effortlessly stylish. Just yesterday, Lawrence provided even more sartorial inspiration, when she stepped out on the streets of New York City.
On May 11, Lawrence was photographed wearing one of her signature outfit. She wore her favorite Comfy Pants™ (the $295 Colby trousers from La Ligne) and a blue graphic tee printed with a tearful cat. But Lawrence didn't stop there—she made the pairing feel like a look by adding several well-chosen accessories.
As any stylish girlie will tell you, the secret to pulling off lazy clothes is all in the details. A quality necklace stack is essential and it never hurts to round out your outfit with a pair of stylish shoes. And it's exactly this tactic that Lawrence employed on Sunday.
She leveled-up her loungewear by adding on several noteworthy pieces, including a pendant necklace, a silver cuff, and a metallic bolo tie. Lawrence then continued the glitzy vibe, with a pair of wireless sunglasses. A woman on the go, she finished with a sold-out leather duffel bag from Loewe, in sunflower yellow. The final touch? Her go-to mesh slippers—a style she's been wearing regularly throughout the spring season, and that ring up between $10 and $15 on Amazon.
Like her selection of Adidas and Nike sneakers, Lawrence owns the Chinese footwear style in several different colors. She has a cherry red pair as well as black—both featuring sequin floral embellishments. If a third pair arrives in rotation, those vintage baseball caps will have serious competition to rank as Lawrence's favorite spring accessory.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
