Adidas Sambas are to Anne Hathaway what Puma Speedcats are to Rihanna. She's a die-hard fan, who keeps several different colors permanently on rotation. And when the opportunity to lace up her Sambas presents itself, you better believe Hathaway is going to take it and run.

Yesterday was one such occasion. When Hathaway stepped out with a friend in New York City on April 28, she cashed in on the light-jacket-and-jeans spring weather, tapping that exact outfit combo for the outing—but with a bit of added sparkle.

The Idea of You actor started out casual, slipping into her favorite pair of burgundy Sambas. From there, she put her spin on the fabled Canadian tuxedo with medium-wash, wide-leg jeans and a denim button-down of the same color.

Anne Hathaway customizes an all-denim look with Sambas and a metallic jacket. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Adidas Samba Og Maroon Sneakers $121 at Farfetch

The star effectively yassified her all-denim 'fit when she added a statement piece of epic proportions. She topped the look with a dazzling gold foiled barn jacket from J.Crew's sold-out Christopher John Rogers collection (one of the most highly sought-after fashion collabs of 2024). Alas, it's long-since sold out.

Though her metallic take was certainly the most unique, Hathaway was the second celebrity of the week to repurpose fall's most functional coat trend for the spring season. Jennifer Lopez beat her to the punch when she wore a navy blue barn jacket of her own, one day prior. Likewise, the pop star also styled hers with a pair of wide-leg jeans.

Two separate, but equally important looks—both of which are worthy of copying.

