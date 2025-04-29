Anne Hathaway Jazzes Up a Canadian Tuxedo With Adidas Sambas and a Metallic J.Crew Barn Jacket
She's nothing if not a Samba loyalist.
Adidas Sambas are to Anne Hathaway what Puma Speedcats are to Rihanna. She's a die-hard fan, who keeps several different colors permanently on rotation. And when the opportunity to lace up her Sambas presents itself, you better believe Hathaway is going to take it and run.
Yesterday was one such occasion. When Hathaway stepped out with a friend in New York City on April 28, she cashed in on the light-jacket-and-jeans spring weather, tapping that exact outfit combo for the outing—but with a bit of added sparkle.
The Idea of You actor started out casual, slipping into her favorite pair of burgundy Sambas. From there, she put her spin on the fabled Canadian tuxedo with medium-wash, wide-leg jeans and a denim button-down of the same color.
The star effectively yassified her all-denim 'fit when she added a statement piece of epic proportions. She topped the look with a dazzling gold foiled barn jacket from J.Crew's sold-out Christopher John Rogers collection (one of the most highly sought-after fashion collabs of 2024). Alas, it's long-since sold out.
Though her metallic take was certainly the most unique, Hathaway was the second celebrity of the week to repurpose fall's most functional coat trend for the spring season. Jennifer Lopez beat her to the punch when she wore a navy blue barn jacket of her own, one day prior. Likewise, the pop star also styled hers with a pair of wide-leg jeans.
Two separate, but equally important looks—both of which are worthy of copying.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.