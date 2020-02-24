Bella Hadid walked the Versace runway during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, and posted clips from the show on Sunday.

She wore a green chainmail tube dress, a style that harks back to the late '90s and early '00s.

Hadid was ahead of the tube dress trend, reviving the look way back in 2018.

It's difficult to reflect on my childhood without succumbing to a merciless avalanche of embarrassment, largely triggered by my bold and entirely misguided outfit choices. There was the denim bucket hat covered in pin badges with thinly-veiled drug references I didn't recognize, for instance. The pastel purple cargo pants I wore with a pastel purple crop top and pastel purple rubber mules. The time I attended an elementary school holiday party in a floor length glittery evening gown, when literally everyone else was wearing jeans. But no outfit torments me more than one solitary pink jersey tube dress, worn with no regard for fabric transparency or visible underwear lines, which showcased every stitch of my large floral granny pants underneath.

Anyway! Bella Hadid just wore a tube dress, and naturally looked incredible! Admittedly, it differed a little from the dress that haunts my nightmares: She wore the green, striped, chainmail, extremely '90s/early '00s dress on the Versace runway Friday, during Milan Fashion Week, and posted a few clips of the look on Instagram on Sunday.

This isn't the first time Hadid's revived the tube dress: Vogue spotted her wearing a crinkly black number back in 2018, dialing up the '00s vibe with a micro bag, tinted sunglasses, and an anklet. Yes, she looks extremely cool and extremely flawless and yes, I now really, desperately want to give the tube dress another go. But the childhood memories are too strong, friends. The memories are just too strong.

