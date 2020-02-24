image
Today's Top Stories
1
Tales of a Hollywood Con Queen
image
2
The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week
image
3
Read an Excerpt From the Uber Whistleblower's Book
image
4
Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Home
image
5
I Get So Many Compliments on This Velvet Coat

Bella Hadid Wore a Tiny, Super '90s Tube Dress on the Versace Runway

image
By Emily Dixon
Versace - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images
  • Bella Hadid walked the Versace runway during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, and posted clips from the show on Sunday.
  • She wore a green chainmail tube dress, a style that harks back to the late '90s and early '00s.
  • Hadid was ahead of the tube dress trend, reviving the look way back in 2018.

    It's difficult to reflect on my childhood without succumbing to a merciless avalanche of embarrassment, largely triggered by my bold and entirely misguided outfit choices. There was the denim bucket hat covered in pin badges with thinly-veiled drug references I didn't recognize, for instance. The pastel purple cargo pants I wore with a pastel purple crop top and pastel purple rubber mules. The time I attended an elementary school holiday party in a floor length glittery evening gown, when literally everyone else was wearing jeans. But no outfit torments me more than one solitary pink jersey tube dress, worn with no regard for fabric transparency or visible underwear lines, which showcased every stitch of my large floral granny pants underneath.

    Anyway! Bella Hadid just wore a tube dress, and naturally looked incredible! Admittedly, it differed a little from the dress that haunts my nightmares: She wore the green, striped, chainmail, extremely '90s/early '00s dress on the Versace runway Friday, during Milan Fashion Week, and posted a few clips of the look on Instagram on Sunday.

    This isn't the first time Hadid's revived the tube dress: Vogue spotted her wearing a crinkly black number back in 2018, dialing up the '00s vibe with a micro bag, tinted sunglasses, and an anklet. Yes, she looks extremely cool and extremely flawless and yes, I now really, desperately want to give the tube dress another go. But the childhood memories are too strong, friends. The memories are just too strong.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    image
    Bella Hadid Got Super Long Disney Princess Hair
    Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
    Are The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Lyrics About Bella?
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity News
    image Luna Got Her First Haircut From Jen Atkin
    image A 'Friends' Reunion Special Is Coming to HBO Max
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix" - Arrivals Jennifer Lawrence Will Star In a Netflix Film
    Chanel : Photo Call - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Cara Delevingne and Justin Bieber Are Feuding
    2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Vanessa Is Leaning Into "Thirsty Thursdays"
    image Chrissy's Daughter Has No Time for Paparazzi
    Jenna Dewan Visits The IMDb Show Jenna Dewan Gives Sneak Peek at Her Chic Nursery
    image The Cast & Director of 'Cruel Intentions' Reunite
    image Kanye West Leaves Kim Kardashian in an Elevator
    2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals Channing Tatum Is "Happy" for Jenna Dewan