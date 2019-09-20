Stop everything: Jennifer Lopez just closed out the Versace spring 2020 show wearing an updated version of that green Versace dress she wore to the Grammys. You know the one—the dress that is literally responsible for the invention of Google Image search.

From the staging to the first runway looks, there were hints of the jungle dress everywhere: palm tree decor and models wearing navel-baring-deep-V dresses and jungle prints in different colorways. As the last looks made their way down the runway, Jennifer Lopez's "Love Don't Cost a Thing" blared, and Amber Valletta closed the show in a dress that felt just familiar enough.

But after the final look walked, the real show began. On the screens around the venue, the words "show me images of the jungle dress" appeared, followed by, "show me the real jungle dress." And then everyone went WILD WIIIILD, because the real Jennifer Lopez appeared in the flesh, wearing a real, updated version (this one backless, sleeveless, and altogether more skin-revealing) of the iconic Versace jungle dress she wore almost 20 years ago to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Even the most serious fashion critics and editors-in-chief got to their feet as J.Lo made a lap around the runway solo, then brought Donatella Versace—the mastermind behind the whole thing—out on the runway.

And 20 years later, the 50-year-old Hustlers star (have you seen Hustlers yet? If you haven't seen it yet, you must!!!! Oscar for J.Lo!!!) looked BANANAS good:

J. Vespa Getty Images

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

And here is J.Lo wearing that original Versace dress in February 2000:

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

ICONIC. Oscar for J.Lo! J.Lo for President! J Lo for my mom! JLO FOR EVERYTHING!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here