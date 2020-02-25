image
Today's Top Stories
1
Read an Excerpt from 'Anna K,' Our Book Club Pick
image
2
The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week
image
3
Tales of a Hollywood Con Queen
image
4
Shonda Rhimes' New Netflix Show Will Be Steamy
Beauty from the back
5
The Body Lotion Your Dry Skin Has Been Craving

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Backstory Behind That Vagina Candle

The $75 Goop product started as a joke.

image
By Neha Prakash
image
Morgan McMullenGetty Images

Turns out that even when Gwyneth Paltrow jokes about her vagina, it makes money. The Goop founder sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, February 24, and shared the backstory behind the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle that went wildly viral after debuting earlier this year.

Paltrow revealed that the unique scent came about when she was collaborating with Douglas Little, the perfumer behind the Heretic Parfum label.

“One day, we were smelling different fragrances, and I was joking around, and I smelled something and I said this, as a joke,” The Politician star said, referencing the candle's now-iconic name. “But then, I was like wouldn’t that be cool if somebody actually had the guts to do that. What a punk rock feminist statement to have that on your table."

Little made the candle, baring the cheeky moniker, a reality—which Paltrow first assumed to be a joke. "The next thing I knew, it was on my website,” she revealed.

The late night host did ask if the team at Goop verified the scent, but Paltrow assured that the candle won't make your home smell like a gynecologist's office.

“It smells nice, it smells a little bit masculine, really,” Kimmel said, to which the entrepreneur responded, “Well its not really supposed to smell like a vagina. I think a lot of women have grown up with a certain degree of shame or embarrassment around this part, so we are kind of like ‘Yo!'”

View this post on Instagram

PSA: It's back in stock. Tap to shop.

A post shared by goop (@goop) on

Goop's website describes the product as containing notes of “geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed" and suggests it will put you “in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

The $75 home decor item instantly sold out when it dropped (thanks, in part, to Elton John buying the candle in bulk). But Paltrow announced on Monday that it's now back in stock. So run, don't walk—and don't hold your breath for a male-version of the candle that smells like balls.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Gwyneth Paltrow Talked Aging in Hollywood
image
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her Guide to Anal Sex
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 6, 2019 Kim and Kourtney Throw Punches in New 'KUWTK' Clip
Selena Gomez Selena Spent Weekend Helping Solve a Murder Case
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kennedy Newlyweds
JFK and Jackie Kennedy's First Year of Marriage
London Celebrity Sightings - February 25, 2020 Kate and William Dress Up for Dear Evan Hansen
image Kobe Gave His Vanessa a Dress From 'The Notebook'
ABC's "The Bachelor - Winter Games" Will There Be a 'Bachelor' Spin-Off for Seniors?
image Beyoncé and J.Lo's Nail Art Tribute to Kobe
Super Bowl 54 Parties And Entertainment – Social Ready Content Demi Lovato's Gorgeous No Makeup Selfie
image Kate Middleton’s Brother Is Making a Documentary
image Chris Evans Will Star in 'Little Shop of Horrors'