She announced the happy news in the music video for new single "Never Worn White," a romantic tribute to her future with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

On Twitter, she shared her relief at no longer having to hide her growing bump.

Congratulations are in order for Katy Perry, who announced she's pregnant with her first child! She revealed the news in a manner extremely befitting of a pop star: with the music video for her new single, "Never Worn White." In the video's final scene, Perry cups her bump, visible through a sheer dress.

On Twitter, Perry addressed the struggle of hiding a pregnancy while extremely famous, and revealed her methods of choice—"sucking in" her stomach, or carrying a strategically placed purse. (Please refer to the above photo, taken in February, in which she holds a purse directly over her stomach.) Both methods sound acutely annoying, and acutely satisfying to abandon!

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

or carry around a big purse lol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

Perry teased the big reveal by tweeting a short clip of the music video, in which her bump is just about visible. And it sounds like both the baby and a new album are due in summer—she tweeted, "Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer..."

In September last year, her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, shared that the couple were looking forward to having children together (Bloom has a son, 9-year-old Flynn, with ex Miranda Kerr). Asked during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show whether he wants to have more children, Bloom responded, "We are shooting for that," adding, "It’s like this wild Mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life." Well, sounds like that Mustang's been thoroughly wrangled!

