John Legend shared an extremely sweet Instagram video of children Luna and Miles dancing while he plays the piano and sings.

Legend performs his new single, "Conversations in the Dark," in the video.

"America's most inexperienced dance troupe," he captioned the post.

Listen: This morning I woke up to the news that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have coronavirus, and frankly it's been downhill ever since. But if you're in similar, urgent need of an extremely strong pick-me-up, do I have the video for you! John Legend posted a clip of children Luna and Miles Stephens dancing as he performs his latest single, "Conversations in the Dark." He captioned the video, "#ConversationsInTheDark with interpretive dance by Luna & Miles, America's most inexperienced dance troupe." Just absorb it, won't you?

If you (inexplicably) need further evidence that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are some of the best celebrity parents out there, look to Teigen's recent cover interview with Glamour UK, in which she discussed raising Luna and Miles. Talking bodies, Teigen explained, "We’re going to talk to [Luna] in the same way we would have loved to hear it. We don’t really censor ourselves in talking about bodies. We don’t have that taboo that goes along with saying the word 'penis' or 'vagina,' it’s silly."

On parenting feminist kids, meanwhile, Teigen said, "You make sure your boy is the ultimate feminist, that he loves and respects women. You have to raise them to be feminists. That is our future." Two adorable, body-confident, feminist children ready to bust out some interpretative choreography at any moment. What could be cuter?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here