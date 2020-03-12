image
Today's Top Stories
1
40,000 Reasons to Believe in Gisele
image
2
The Boldest, Buzziest Swimwear Brands of 2020
image
3
The Podcasts You'll Actually Learn Something From
image
4
Sophie Turner's New Show, 'Survive,' Looks Intense
image
5
Dear Hermès Lipstick, Take All My Money

John Legend Shared the Cutest Video of Luna and Miles Dancing As He Performs

image
By Emily Dixon
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Karwai TangGetty Images
  • John Legend shared an extremely sweet Instagram video of children Luna and Miles dancing while he plays the piano and sings.
  • Legend performs his new single, "Conversations in the Dark," in the video.
  • "America's most inexperienced dance troupe," he captioned the post.

    Listen: This morning I woke up to the news that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have coronavirus, and frankly it's been downhill ever since. But if you're in similar, urgent need of an extremely strong pick-me-up, do I have the video for you! John Legend posted a clip of children Luna and Miles Stephens dancing as he performs his latest single, "Conversations in the Dark." He captioned the video, "#ConversationsInTheDark with interpretive dance by Luna & Miles, America's most inexperienced dance troupe." Just absorb it, won't you?

    If you (inexplicably) need further evidence that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are some of the best celebrity parents out there, look to Teigen's recent cover interview with Glamour UK, in which she discussed raising Luna and Miles. Talking bodies, Teigen explained, "We’re going to talk to [Luna] in the same way we would have loved to hear it. We don’t really censor ourselves in talking about bodies. We don’t have that taboo that goes along with saying the word 'penis' or 'vagina,' it’s silly."

    On parenting feminist kids, meanwhile, Teigen said, "You make sure your boy is the ultimate feminist, that he loves and respects women. You have to raise them to be feminists. That is our future." Two adorable, body-confident, feminist children ready to bust out some interpretative choreography at any moment. What could be cuter?

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    image
    Chrissy Is Raising Miles as an "Ultimate Feminist"
    image
    Chrissy and John Recreated a '90 Day Fiancé' Scene
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    image Watch Gisele Play a Game of MC's Pop Quiz
    image Gisele Shares Her Diet and Fitness Routine
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image Emrata's Childhood Photoshoot Throwback
    2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Chicago West Wore Kim Kardashian's Heels
    The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit: A Tribute to Tom Hanks Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Coronavirus
    image 40,000 Reasons to Believe in Gisele
    Commonwealth Day Service 2020 Prince Harry Spilled Details on a Prank Call
    image Katie Holmes Wore the Cashmere Bra for This Reason
    image Liam H Is Getting "Serious" With Gabriella Brooks
    image Meghan and Harry Hosted an Emotional Goodbye Lunch