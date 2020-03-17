image
Today's Top Stories
1
40,000 Reasons to Believe in Gisele
image
2
The Enduring Legacy of Hillary Clinton's Style
Family Having Food And Drink At Restaurant
3
Why Social Distancing Is So Important Right Now
image
4
Best In Class: The Investment Bags of 2020
image
5
I Reviewed the Most Popular Brow Gels

John Legend Will Live-Stream a Free Concert From Home

And he'll be covering the Office theme tune!

image
By Emily Dixon
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
  • John Legend will stream a concert from his home on Instagram Live this afternoon.
  • Chrissy Teigen will be there too—and she's curated an exceptional track list.
  • Ready to hear Legend play the Office theme tune with his own lyrics? I am!

    If you're currently self-isolating, you might want to set aside an hour or two from about 1 p.m. PT—because John Legend will live-stream a concert from his home on Instagram, and Chrissy Teigen has pledged to be there too. And while you should absolutely tune in to hear Legend's beautiful music and soothing voice, you should also be aware that, thanks to Teigen, he will be covering the Office theme tune, the Kars4Kids jingle, and Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay's "Good As Gold."

    On Twitter, Legend shared that he was inspired by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, writing, "My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together!"

    Teigen promptly announced that she, too, would join the Instagram live-stream—because she had no choice in the matter.

    Delightfully, Teigen took Legend's suggestion of taking requests and very much ran with it, confirming a truly exceptional track list on her husband's behalf. Mindy Kaling's suggestion that Legend play the Office theme tune with lyrics he wrote himself? Done! Six consecutive renditions of Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay's "Good As Gold"? Happening! 1-877-Kars-4-Kids? You best believe EGOT winner John Legend will perform it.

    Oh, and one more thing to note: There's a strong chance that EGOT winner John Legend will not be wearing pants.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
    Luna and Miles Danced to John Legend's New Song
    image
    Chrissy Is Raising Miles as an "Ultimate Feminist"
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Isabel Marant : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Gigi Hadid Talked Living on Her Farm
    "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" U.S. Premiere Blake and Ryan Donated $1 Million to Food Banks
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Chrissy Shared the Cutest Photo of Luna and Miles
    Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF The Sussexes Will Spend Summer With the Queen
    62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Ari Slammed "Selfish" People's Coronavirus Actions
    Royals Attend A Reception For The Diplomatic Corps At Buckingham Palace Kate's Style Evolution as She Prepares to Rule
    Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Northern Ireland - Day Two Kate Middleton Just Did Her Grocery Shop
    Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School George and Charlotte Can't Have Best Friends
    image Simone Biles's Response to Birthday Wishes
    BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH Will Thinks Harry Has 'Disrespected the Monarchy'