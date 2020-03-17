John Legend will stream a concert from his home on Instagram Live this afternoon.

Chrissy Teigen will be there too—and she's curated an exceptional track list.

Ready to hear Legend play the Office theme tune with his own lyrics? I am!



If you're currently self-isolating, you might want to set aside an hour or two from about 1 p.m. PT—because John Legend will live-stream a concert from his home on Instagram, and Chrissy Teigen has pledged to be there too. And while you should absolutely tune in to hear Legend's beautiful music and soothing voice, you should also be aware that, thanks to Teigen, he will be covering the Office theme tune, the Kars4Kids jingle, and Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay's "Good As Gold."

On Twitter, Legend shared that he was inspired by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, writing, "My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together!"

Teigen promptly announced that she, too, would join the Instagram live-stream—because she had no choice in the matter.

Delightfully, Teigen took Legend's suggestion of taking requests and very much ran with it, confirming a truly exceptional track list on her husband's behalf. Mindy Kaling's suggestion that Legend play the Office theme tune with lyrics he wrote himself? Done! Six consecutive renditions of Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay's "Good As Gold"? Happening! 1-877-Kars-4-Kids? You best believe EGOT winner John Legend will perform it.

Oh, and one more thing to note: There's a strong chance that EGOT winner John Legend will not be wearing pants.

