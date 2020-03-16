image
Chrissy Teigen Posted an Adorable Family Portrait of Luna and Miles

image
By Emily Dixon
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Visit Disneyland Resort
HandoutGetty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen shared the cutest photo of Luna and Miles Stephens on Twitter.
  • The family are currently self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Earlier, Teigen posted a video of a "cool isolation cake" she made with Luna.

    Many of us are in need of a little cuteness right now, and I'm happy to report that once again, Chrissy Teigen has delivered. On Sunday, she posted a photo of children Luna and Miles Stephens, being inordinately adorable as ever. I'd also like to draw your attention, for a moment, to their superlative outfits: Look at Luna, nailing that mid '00s emo princess aesthetic! And Miles, in a print that's either Boston terrier or French bulldog inspired (help me out, dogsperts)!

    The Teigen-Legends are currently self-isolating as the coronavirus pandemic continues—and, as you might expect from superchef Chrissy, they're spending their time baking. On Saturday, she tweeted a video of an extremely sprinkle-heavy, extremely enticing sponge cake, writing, "made a cool isolation cake. u can almost feel the boredom." (In a subsequent tweet, Teigen revealed, "I don't even like cake," which pretty much sums up the level of quarantine-induced exasperation we're collectively experiencing.)

    Teigen went on to share a video of co-baker Luna, appearing 100% more interested in the abundance of sprinkles than the actual cake itself (a girl after my own heart!) In the cute clip, Teigen tells her daughter, "Lu, awesome job!" before asking her, "Who makes the best cakes?" Please know that Luna is aware of and unbothered by her virtuosity in the kitchen: "I do," she responds, without even looking up. An icon!

