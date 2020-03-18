Lizzo is the latest cover star of EstiloDF.

In the cover shoot, she wears a blue ombre cat eye, courtesy of makeup artist Alexx Mayo.

You'll want to add this to your list of makeup looks to perfect, pronto!

You shouldn't need me to tell you that not a single person nails looks like Lizzo, but allow me to remind you all the same. She's currently covering EstiloDF, and my word, the outfits! The visuals! And, perhaps most importantly, the makeup! In the snaps, Lizzo wears a colorful take on a classic cat eye, the work of celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo. The wing transitions from icy blue to baby blue to electric blue, in a seamless shimmery ombre, and it is so good I'm going to think of it for the rest of the day and maybe cry a bit about it if I'm feeling extra fragile. Enjoy:

The outfits, too, should not be neglected. There's a blood red, accordion pleated maxi that turns Lizzo into the most glamorous of phoenixes; a padded floral dress worn with the sharpest of pointed toe sandals (it's Moncler, stylist Marko Monroe revealed on Instagram, though no word on the other looks); a cutout blue number that was, presumably, the inspiration for the shades of her eye makeup. Again, enjoy:

Back to the eye look for a quick second: Makeup artist Mayo hasn't yet shared the products involved, but as a committed collector of bright eyeliners that I only ever wear in my bedroom, allow me to suggest two very strong dupes for the base blues (though I wouldn't be surprised if they turned out to be the actual product used): the Fenty Beauty Flyliners in the shades Sea About It and Lady Lagoon. Treat yourself, nail the makeup, then send me gushing thank you notes in the mail:

Flypencil in Sea About It FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna sephora.com $22.00 SHOP IT

Flypencil in Lady Lagoon FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna sephora.com $22.00 SHOP IT

