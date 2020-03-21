The Queen Sent a Subtle Message About Staying Strong During the Coronavirus Outbreak as She Left London

Earlier this week, on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth left London for her country home in Windsor amid health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen always spends time at Windsor Castle, but moved her trip up a week due to growing concerns about the virus, which has affected a growing number of people around the globe.

The monarch wore a low-key travel outfit for the trip, sporting a pale blue, knitted cardigan and a comfy quilted vest. She went bold with her beauty look, however, and a sent a subtle message of strength and confidence with a bold lip.

Queen Elizabeth is setting an example and practicing self-quarantining.

The monarch left for Windsor Castle Thursday, beginning her usual time at the country home a week earlier than originally planned in response to the coronavirus health pandemic.

Even in a time of crisis, however, the Queen is showing strength and fortitude. While most of the monarch's look for the day of travel was low-key—a pale blue, knitted cardigan and a comfy quilted vest—her beauty look was anything buy.

Elizabeth made a subtle statement about staying strong amid the coronavirus pandemic with her bold lip, a universal signal of strength and confidence.

While it's unclear exactly which shade the Queen was wearing on her way out of London, we do know some of her favorite brands and shades—and they're currently shoppable.

The Queen loves Elizabeth Arden and, according to People, she's a fan of the brand's Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick line.

The Queen is also a huge fan of Clarins and even commissioned a custom red shade from the brand for her Coronation in 1953.

