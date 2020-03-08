The Queen Is Reportedly "Heartbroken" That She Won't Get to Watch Archie Grow Up

At the end of the month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit becomes official—and the Queen is reportedly "heartbroken" about it.

A source told Us Weekly that the monarch's worst fear when it comes to the Sussexes' high-profile step back from the royal family is that she'll never see her youngest great-grandchild, Archie Harrison, again.

Archie hasn't been back to the United Kingdom since leaving with his parents late last year for their holiday trip to Canada. The 10-month-old has been staying in Canada with family friends while Harry and Meghan are in London completing their final round of royal engagements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit will officially take effect at the end of the month and, according to a new report, the Queen isn't looking forward to it.

Harry and Meghan, along with their 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison, are expected to spend most of their time in North America (either in Canada or the United States) following the exit. This means the Queen won't be seeing nearly as much of Archie as she does of her other great-grandchildren, including Prince William and Kate Middleton's three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

A source told Us Weekly that Queen Elizabeth is "heartbroken over the thought of not getting to see her great-grandson."

The Queen's fears may not be unfounded. Archie hasn't spent any time in the United Kingdom this year, and has been staying in Canada with Meghan's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, while his parents are back in London completing their final round of royal engagements.

"The Queen would love to have a relationship with Archie, but it’s looking unlikely that will ever happen," the source added. "The Queen’s worst fear is that she may never see Archie again. She’s trying to stay optimistic about this situation and would never stoop to casting any aspersions on Meghan’s character—even after everything that’s happened."

