Meghan Markle and Prince Harry let several of their U.K. staff go before moving to Vancouver Island, Canada (they've since relocated to Los Angeles).

Among them was their PR director, Sara Latham—who's just been hired by the Queen.

Latham was a senior advisor on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, and has also worked for Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to let 15 of their U.K. staff members go when they stepped down as senior royals and moved to North America—but one of them is staying in the family. Meghan and Harry's head of communications, Sara Latham, has been hired by none other than the Queen, as the Daily Beast reports, adding yet another rather significant name to her already impressive resume. Before joining the Sussexes, Latham served as Hillary Clinton's senior advisor during her 2016 presidential campaign, worked for Bill Clinton in the '90s, and advised Barack Obama after his 2008 election as president.

A royal insider told the Daily Mail that Latham "has great vision and has been through a baptism of fire at the palace as a result of Megxit and come out the other side." The source added, "She'll be a breath of fresh air."

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

What news of Meghan and Harry across the pond in Los Angeles? Well, Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that "the U.S. will not pay for their security protection," declaring, "They must pay!" Which, it turns out, isn't an issue for the Sussexes—a royal spokesperson said the couple "have no plans to ask the US government for security resources," and have already made "privately funded security arrangements." No panic necessary, Donald!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here