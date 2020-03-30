The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly moved from Vancouver Island, Canada, to Los Angeles, Meghan's hometown (and the home of her mom, Doria Ragland.)

On Sunday, Donald Trump tweeted that "the U.S. will not pay for their security protection," adding, "They must pay!"

Responding to Trump's tweet, a royal spokesperson said Meghan and Harry had "no plans to ask the US government for security resources," continuing, "Privately funded security arrangements have been made."

News broke last week that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved from Vancouver Island, Canada, to Los Angeles, before the Canada-United States border closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple are reportedly living in a "secluded compound" in L.A., Meghan's hometown and the home of her mom, social worker and yoga instructor Doria Ragland.

On Twitter, Donald Trump responded to the move—by declaring that the U.S. would not fund the Sussexes' security in L.A. "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom," he tweeted. "It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

As it turns out, however, Meghan and Harry were likely unfazed by Trump's message—because they never intended to ask the U.S. to pay. In a statement to the Guardian, a royal spokesperson said, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the US government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made." Guess that tweet was redundant then!

