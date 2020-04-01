Dolly Parton, otherwise known as the Book Lady, is launching a weekly YouTube series, Goodnight With Dolly, in which she'll read bedtime stories to children (and whoever else wants to listen).

She'll read titles from the Imagination Library, the international program she founded in 1995 to send free books to children.

The 10-episode series will begin on April 2.

Yes, fine: Technically, Dolly Parton's new YouTube series is aimed at children, but aren't an abiding love of Dolly and a desperate need to be soothed to sleep universal qualities right now? Isn't your YouTube history a secret between you and your internet provider and God? How could Parton even know that she's reading The Little Engine That Could not to a fussy 4-year-old but to a 26-year-old woman who just wants to drown out the incessant chatter of anxiety for eight to ten minutes before bed?

Anyway, the point is: Goodnight With Dolly launches April 2 at 7 p.m. EST, according to a press release, and will run for ten weeks. She'll choose titles from her international book gifting program, the Imagination Library, beginning with Watty Piper's aforementioned The Little Engine That Could.

Here's what Parton has to say about the show:

This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right. I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think.

So if you, a grown adult who shares a household with approximately zero children, just happen to stumble across the Imagination Library YouTube channel several times over the next ten weeks? Not a single one of us could judge.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here