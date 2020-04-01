Today's Top Stories
1
Kate and Will Are Symbolically Leading Monarchy
2
How Planned Parenthood Is Responding to COVID-19
3
How to Build a Mini Gym at Home
4
Actress Katherine McNamara's Fave Face Mask Is $5
5
'Little Fires Everywhere' Is a '90s Time Capsule

Dolly Parton Will Read You Bedtime Stories in Her New YouTube Series

image
By Emily Dixon
image
Shannon FinneyGetty Images
  • Dolly Parton, otherwise known as the Book Lady, is launching a weekly YouTube series, Goodnight With Dolly, in which she'll read bedtime stories to children (and whoever else wants to listen).
  • She'll read titles from the Imagination Library, the international program she founded in 1995 to send free books to children.
  • The 10-episode series will begin on April 2.

    Yes, fine: Technically, Dolly Parton's new YouTube series is aimed at children, but aren't an abiding love of Dolly and a desperate need to be soothed to sleep universal qualities right now? Isn't your YouTube history a secret between you and your internet provider and God? How could Parton even know that she's reading The Little Engine That Could not to a fussy 4-year-old but to a 26-year-old woman who just wants to drown out the incessant chatter of anxiety for eight to ten minutes before bed?

    Anyway, the point is: Goodnight With Dolly launches April 2 at 7 p.m. EST, according to a press release, and will run for ten weeks. She'll choose titles from her international book gifting program, the Imagination Library, beginning with Watty Piper's aforementioned The Little Engine That Could.

    Here's what Parton has to say about the show:

    This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right. I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think.

    So if you, a grown adult who shares a household with approximately zero children, just happen to stumble across the Imagination Library YouTube channel several times over the next ten weeks? Not a single one of us could judge.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Dolly Parton Performs At The Agua Caliente Casino
    Dolly Parton, Icon, Started a Viral Meme
    Dolly Parton, Katy Perry
    Dolly and Katy Performed at the ACM Awards
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Did Ryan Watch Blake in 'Gossip Girl'?
    Lizzo Sent Lunch to Frontline Hospital Workers
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Kim and Kourtney's Fight Shut Down 'KUWTK' Filming
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 53 Cutest Moments
    RiRi Was Shocked by the Reaction to Fenty Beauty
    Behold: Celebrities Who Dated Normals
    Kate Middleton & Michelle Obama Use This $64 Cream
    A Full Timeline of Tyler C. & Hannah B.
    Blake and Ryan Donate $400K to NY Hospitals
    Prince William May Work as an Air Ambulance Pilot