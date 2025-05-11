Dua Lipa's Book-Smart Outfit Includes High-Waisted Pants and a Country-Inspired Chrome Hearts Belt
This isn't the first time the pop star has leaned into the Western trend.
Dua Lipa previously borrowed Bella Hadid's country aesthetic, and her latest Service95 book club outfit incorporates just a little bit of the burgeoning Western trend. Launching Service95's monthly read for May, the Barbie star posed with the novel Still Born—written by Guadalupe Nettel and translated by Rosalind Harvey—but it was her Chrome Hearts cowgirl-inspired belt that stole the show.
In a carousel of photos shared on Instagram, Lipa could be seen wearing a boxy black T-shirt by Willy Chavarria, which she paired with black pleated high-waisted pants. For accessories, the pop star wore oversize gold earrings and a Chrome Hearts belt featuring chunky gold hardware.
As well as borrowing Hadid's cowboy-inspired style, Lipa leaned into the aesthetic while performing at the 2024 BRIT Awards, where she wore head-to-toe black leather. Her controversial, fluffy, cow-print Moon Boots also hinted at a penchant for Western dressing.
While Lipa's exact Chrome Hearts belt isn't available to shop, loud luxury accessories—including belts with oversize gold accents—have been having a moment this season. As a result, recreating Lipa's book-smart combo isn't totally out of reach.
Introducing her book club pick, Lipa wrote on Instagram, "Care, in its many forms, is beautifully explored in this book—whether it's Laura stepping in without fuss to care for the traumatized child living next door, or the pigeons on the balcony tenderly raising a cuckoo in their nest. And as you'll learn, no one gets anything past a pigeon!" She continued, "This book is both uplifting and gut-wrenching, often at the same time. If you are dealing with any of the issues tackled in the book, please explore this story at your own pace. At its heart, it is a story about the many different ways to be a family, and it made me reflect on what an honor it is to care for someone you truly love."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
