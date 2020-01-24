Dolly Parton, Icon, Started a Viral "LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder" Meme

Everyone knows that Dolly Parton can do it all. She can sing, act, run a theme park, and plead for Jolene to not take her man. She can also start a viral meme because, well, she's Dolly Parton. On Tuesday, our favorite icon took to Instagram to let the world know about the many different sides of everyone's favorite country singer. Parton's meme featured four different photos that represented well-known social media platforms—LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder—and within 48 hours, it was a meme. By Friday, it had become known as "The Dolly Parton Challenge," and everyone was jumping at the opportunity to make their own.

How a Meme Was Born

I present: The woman, the myth, the legend.

Oh, the many sides of Dolly! For LinkedIn, the "9 to 5" singer kept it business chic in a blazer that you could probably track down in your local Goodwill. Tinder, meanwhile, was represented with a photo of her in a Playboy bunny costume that I definitely thought about wearing to Halloween party when I was a freshman in college.

The post was tied up in a bow with the caption, "Get you a woman who can do it all," followed by a winking emoji, and because she's Dolly Parton, we absolutely have taken her word for it and so have other celebrities.

Then Other Celebrities Joined In

Not wanting to fall behind on the trend, Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Ellen DeGeneres, Kristin Chenoweth, and more took to the 'gram to let everyone know that they mean business.

...And Then More Joined In

Then they just kept coming!

Get a guy who will play them all ✨ pic.twitter.com/zTG2XqfA2N — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 23, 2020

It's probably the most fun I've had on the internet in a while, because who doesn't love funny throwback photos of favorite celebrities? (And if you say no, you're lying.)

It's important to note that when Garner posted her take on the challenge, not only did the queen herself comment, "Perfect" with a pink vibrating heart emoji (you know the one!), but so did...Tyler Cameron. Our loyal angel in the night from Hannah Brown's season of the Bachelor commented that he would "swipe right."

What does this mean? I have yet to know peace since seeing this comment. If they did get together, our man would have gone from Gigi Hadid to Kylie Jenner's friend, Anastasia Karanikolau, to one of America's sweethearts, Jennifer Garner. Does this mean Parton could potentially add "matchmaker" to her already long list of accomplishments, on top of "meme creator"? Possibly. Until then, I'll be refreshing my Instagram feed to see what other celebrities participate in this viral challenge.

