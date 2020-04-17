Chris Hemsworth has kept pretty quiet about his younger brother Liam's split from ex-wife Miley Cyrus—but in a recent interview he made a fleeting, slightly snarky comment.

Referring to Liam's recent Men's Health cover—and his incredibly muscular frame—Chris said, "It's Australian living, I guess," adding, "We got him out of Malibu!"

Malibu, you'll recall, is where Liam and Cyrus shared a house together.

The Brothers Hemsworth have largely refrained from commenting on youngest brother Liam's 2019 breakup from his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus (though Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth's wife, did say Liam "deserves much better" in an interview in November). But Chris just broke that silence ever so slightly, when asked whether Liam had become "the fitter Hemsworth" by Australian news site News.com.au.

"I think he's done it," Chris said. "Did you see the Men's Health cover? I thought, 'Not bad kid. Not bad'."

"He's out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing," he added. "It's Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!" Catch that? Liam and Cyrus shared a home in Malibu, inspiring the latter's 2017 single.

In said Men's Health cover story, Liam didn't directly reference his breakup from Cyrus, but he did hint at some of the recent turmoil in his personal life. Asked about which lessons he learned in his 20s, he responded, "Appreciating the little things, adding, "It’s something I always try to remind myself to do, especially in times that maybe things aren’t going the way I planned or the way I wanted things to go."

He also discussed the devastating loss of his Malibu home, which burned down in the California wildfires of 2018. "The whole time that I was packing up these animals, I had moments where I’m like, “It’s not going to get this far; this is a waste of time, and my house isn’t going to burn down.” And of course it did burn down, and it was a shitty thing to live through."

"I was able to appreciate the fact that I got all my animals out, and pretty much everything that I had in my house that burned down is replaceable to a point," he said. "There’s a select few things that hold a little bit more sentiment that I’ll never get back."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here