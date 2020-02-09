Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Attended the Same Party Just Weeks After Finalizing Their Divorce

Just weeks after finalizing their divorce, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were spotted at the same pre-Oscars party.

Miley and Liam were both at the WME Pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The former couple finalized their divorce late last month.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are still very much in each other's orbits.

The former couple, who finalized their divorce late last month, were both on the guest list for the William Morris Endeavor (WME) Pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Friday night, according to ET Online.

Miley kept it casual in a white tank top for the party. Liam, appropriately, went the opposite direction and opted for an all-black ensemble. A source told People that the exes didn't interact at the party. Per People's source:

"It wasn’t a big deal and they didn’t even speak. The party was packed, and it wasn’t awkward for Miley that Liam was there. She was with her parents and friends. Liam is her past and Miley is focused on the future. She had great years with Liam and has no regrets. She feels it was all meant to be. Now she has moved on to other great things. She is very happy with Cody [Simpson] and that’s her focus."

This sounds healthy and happy all-around and that's really the best anyone can ask for after a split, isn't it?

