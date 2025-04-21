Miley Cyrus Layers a Diamond Tennis Necklace Over Her Celebrity-Beloved Reformation Sweater
Everyone who's anyone owns this $298, V-neck knit.
On Easter Sunday, April 20, Miley Cyrus picked out a shiny diamond tennis necklace and tinted sunglasses to tell the world she'd been initiated to an A-list fashion sorority. Price of admission: $298 for Reformation's Jadey sweater.
Technically, Cyrus wasn't actually advertising her oversize knit when she was photographed with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando. The pair had gone shopping at Eataly before heading back to their brownstone. Her V-neck sweater, icy diamond jewelry, and loose black pants aren't too far from the outfits Rihanna wears to Target or Kaia Gerber picks en route to Pilates: comfortable, yet high-quality. (And it probably kept her warm in the chilly produce aisle). Still, Miley's Reformation sweater puts her in a special league of well-dressed women.
Grammy-holders, chart-toppers, and Academy Award-holders all have Reformation's Jadey sweater in their off-duty closet. Selena Gomez wore her gray pullover to Rare Beauty HQ last year with black pants and slides. When Taylor Swift got back into the studio, she chose the "Dachshund" brown version. Mikey Madison, fresh off her Best Actress win for Anora, celebrated on a low-key morning in an ivory iteration. Their stylists have never confirmed whether the 95% cashmere weave or the nine available colors were the selling point. But their cumulative sightings were evidence enough: This sweater is a true Hollywood essential—and anyone can buy it.
Miley's styling was a variation on the down-to-earth theme her colleagues swear by. She swept her hair off her sweater's neckline and into a high bun (the better to show off her multiple ear piercings and diamond tennis necklace). Equally baggy pants concealed her footwear—but judging by the grippy soles and open toe, they seem to be another celebrity-favorite: Birkenstock sandals. The Arizona model is Dakota Johnson's recent go-to with relaxed loungewear and knits; they're also the shoes Selena Gomez styled with her Ref Jadey sweater last year.
Cyrus is preparing to release Something Beautiful on May 30: a visual album she's advertised with fantastical archival looks from Thierry Mugler and red carpet appearances in custom cut-out Celine. But honestly, fans would tune in to the Grammy-winner even if she wore her latest errand outfit on the album cover. A Reformation sweater and tennis necklace are just as relatable as her biggest ballads.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
