Eva Mendes responded to a fan on Instagram who asked why she doesn't share photos of Ryan Gosling or their two children.

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," Mendes wrote.

Regarding her children, she explained, "I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have long maintained a closely guarded private life, rarely speaking about their relationship or their two children, Esmeralda and Amada—and while I'm an intensely nosy person who is literally paid to write about celebrities, Mendes and Gosling's decision makes a lot of sense to me. When a fan asked the former on Instagram why she doesn't share more about her family, Mendes explained her stance.

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," she wrote, as People reports. "I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life."

"Since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent," Mendes continued. "And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent."

Mendes talked a little about parenting on Access Daily back in September 2019: "Oh gosh, it’s so fun and beautiful and maddening," she said. "It’s so hard, of course. But it’s like that feeling of like, really, you end your day, you put them to bed, and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, 'We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed, you know?'"

