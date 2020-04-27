Ryan Reynolds has never been afraid to poke fun at his 2011 movie Green Lantern (also featuring Blake Lively), which was a critical and commercial flop—for reference, see the 95735937 Green Lantern jokes in Deadpool.

He roasted the movie—and himself—once again on Twitter over the weekend, when a fan asked him if he should rent it.

Reynolds' response? "Walk away."

Walk away. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 25, 2020

In 2016, Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly why Deadpool was such a colossal success while Green Lantern was quite the opposite. "Well it’s simple: Deadpool always knew what it was," he said. "With Green Lantern, I don’t think anyone ever figured out exactly what it was. That isn’t to say the hundreds of men and women didn’t work their fingers to the bone to make it as good as possible. It also fell victim to the process in Hollywood which is like poster first, release date second, script last."

Two years later, he made a semi-startling admission: "Look, I’ve never seen the full final version of Green Lantern," he said. "I saw a very late stage rough cut of the film. Now, that isn’t to say that I didn’t want to see it because I didn’t like it." As for the motivation behind all those jokes in Deadpool? "It’s me just taking the piss out of me."



