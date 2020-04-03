A new fitness challenge you might have seen floating around Instagram: the 't-shirt challenge,' in which the subject puts on a t-shirt while doing a handstand (nbd).

Tom Holland completed the challenge, tagging Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, and bff Harrison Osterfield to take up the mantle.

While Gyllenhaal rose to the occasion, Reynolds did...not.

Celebrities, somewhat like the rest of us, are currently very, very bored. Unlike the rest of us, they're choosing to address that boredom by performing a quick handstand, picking up a t-shirt while completely inverted, and putting on said t-shirt while still upside down. Sounds hard and painful! If you were considering tagging me, A-list celebrities, please count me 100% out!

Anyway, Tom Holland completed the challenge on his Instagram story, tagging Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, and his best friend Harrison Osterfield to follow suit. Jake Gyllenhaal accepted the challenge—and nailed it (evidence on his Instagram story).

Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile, responded with a video on his Instagram story in which he took a long, befuddled pause before declaring, "...no." And I relate!

Here's some more Reynolds news to look out for: Speaking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Wednesday, he revealed that wife Blake Lively was gearing up to give him an at-home haircut. And Lively's previous effort, according to Reynolds, did not inspire confidence.

"She’s done this once before. It took two and a half hours," he said. "And then at the end it looked like she had done the whole thing using only a lighter or, like, those gloves that are made of sandpaper. It would have been a little faster if she had just wore it down—if she’d just rubbed my head until the hair just disappeared." Consider me extremely excited to see Lively's second attempt!

