Chrissy Teigen Had the Best Response to Body-Shamers on Twitter

By Emily Dixon
  • After Chrissy Teigen posted a video of herself in a bathing suit over the weekend, the Twitter body-shamers came out in force in the replies.
  • Unsurprisingly, Teigen came prepared with an excellent response.
  • "I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it's paid off nicely," she tweeted.

    What a world we live in, where a literal swimsuit model can post a video of herself in a swimsuit and still find herself body-shamed into oblivion. The target: Chrissy Teigen, who demonstrated that thirst traps can be both extremely gorgeous and extremely funny with the below video on Saturday.

    Teigen's replies quickly filled up with less than pleasant comments about her (incredible) figure, because the internet is a hellscape. Thankfully, she tweeted a pretty excellent response: "I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!"

    Teigen also pointed out the likelihood that she'd be criticized just as much if she had cosmetic surgery, tweeting, "Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!"

    Speaking to Glamour UK earlier this year, Teigen said she was very much over scrutinizing her own body. "I do look at [my body] in the shower and think, ‘Arghhh, these kids’. But I don’t take the aesthetics so seriously now," she said. "I don’t feel like my body is where I’m going to be shitty to myself, either. I’m already thinking enough things I am mad at myself about, I can’t add my body into it."

