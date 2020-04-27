After Chrissy Teigen posted a video of herself in a bathing suit over the weekend, the Twitter body-shamers came out in force in the replies.

Unsurprisingly, Teigen came prepared with an excellent response.

"I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it's paid off nicely," she tweeted.

What a world we live in, where a literal swimsuit model can post a video of herself in a swimsuit and still find herself body-shamed into oblivion. The target: Chrissy Teigen, who demonstrated that thirst traps can be both extremely gorgeous and extremely funny with the below video on Saturday.

don’t get too trapped pic.twitter.com/bLp3dlHzIg — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways! https://t.co/wuRwGof2sZ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Teigen also pointed out the likelihood that she'd be criticized just as much if she had cosmetic surgery, tweeting, "Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!"

Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Speaking to Glamour UK earlier this year, Teigen said she was very much over scrutinizing her own body. "I do look at [my body] in the shower and think, ‘Arghhh, these kids’. But I don’t take the aesthetics so seriously now," she said. "I don’t feel like my body is where I’m going to be shitty to myself, either. I’m already thinking enough things I am mad at myself about, I can’t add my body into it."

