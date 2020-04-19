Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Says She Knows Kim Kardashian's Body So Well She Could Draw It from Memory

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Earlier this week, reality queen Kim Kardashian posted a new series of photos of herself modeling her new SKIMS Stretch Rib line on Instagram.
    • Kim's good friend, Chrissy Teigen, was drawn to the underwear-clad pics and commented that she knows Kim's body better than she knows her own. "I could draw your body from memory and I couldn't do that with mine," the model wrote.

        Do you feel like you are intimately familiar with Kim Kardashian's famous form? Sometimes weirdly so? Well, then you and Chrissy Teigen are in the same boat.

        On Friday, Kim shared a series of photos on Instagram to promote her newest SKIMS launch, Stretch Rib ("a sleek, sport-inspired collection of soft ribbed underwear and loungewear pieces that flatter the body and mold to your curves," according to Kim's Insta-copy). The gorgeous pics highlight the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's hourglass curves and her friend, Chrissy Teigen, took note.

        "I know your body better than I know my own," Chrissy commented on the post. "That’s weird right. I just mean I could draw your body from memory and I couldn’t do that with mine. Ok bye."

        Comments by Celebs captured the brilliant note for Instagram posterity:

        View this post on Instagram

        Roundup💫 #CommentsByCelebs

        A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

        If that's weird, Chrissy, then you are most certainly not alone in your weirdness.

