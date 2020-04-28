It's well established that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have one of the most enduring friendships in showbusiness.

Gomez recently spoke to Zane Lowe of Beats 1, showering praise on her best friend's musical talent.

"She is one of the greatest songwriters," Gomez said of Swift.

As you'll no doubt be aware, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift share an extremely cute friendship, as well as a whole lot of appreciation for each other's musical output. Case in point: Gomez recently called into Beats 1 to share her "At Home With Selena Gomez" playlist, as E! reports, and explained to Zane Lowe why Swift's single "Lover" made an appearance.

"This is another song that shows her ability to take it back to the old, to also combine it with her challenging to do new things with her music," Gomez said. "I'll always, not even biased, just think she is one of the greatest songwriters."

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, published in January, Gomez explained why her friendship with Swift—which began back when each was dating a Jonas Brother—has lasted throughout the years. "We both went through shit at the same time," she said of their early friendship. "She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age."

"She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family," Gomez continued. "It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here