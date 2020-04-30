Today's Top Stories
Beyoncé's Mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Had the Best Response to the 'Savage' Remix

By Emily Dixon
Eamonn McCormackGetty Images
  • On Wednesday, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion released a remix of Megan's hit song "Savage."
  • On the track, Bey pays tribute to her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, saying she "got this shit from Tina."
  • Knowles-Lawson shared a clip of the shoutout on Instagram, writing, "Who taught you to be A Savage?"

    If, inexplicably, you still haven't listened to Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage Remix," you have my permission/firm instruction to take a four minute, two second break from this article and drink the whole, perfect thing in. And take a further minute to quietly apologize to both Bey and Meg, while pledging to do better and listen quicker in future.

    Back with me, revitalized and eternally transformed? You'll have noticed that Beyoncé paid tribute to a legend in the remix: her mom, one Tina Knowles-Lawson. "My mama was a savage," Bey declares. "Got this shit from Tina!"

    Knowles-Lawson was, unsurprisingly, pretty delighted with the shoutout, sharing a clip on Instagram. "Haaaaa!!!!!!!!!" she captioned the post. "Savage definition? Who taught you to be A Savage?" Family law experts: Is there literally any method by which I can be adopted into this family?

    One more reason to stream "Savage Remix": The proceeds go to Bread of Life, a Houston charity feeding homeless and low income people amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Beyoncé announced a $6 million donation to coronavirus relief efforts; Bread of Life was among the nine community organizations she donated to, while she also directed funding to UCLA and Houston hospital United Memorial Medical Center. If you're able, you can donate to the charity here.

