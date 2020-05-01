The Union-Wade family are consistently delightful on Instagram, with Kaavia James Union Wade a very strong contender for best celebrity baby.

Gabrielle Union shared a hilarious photoshoot with Kaavia, in which the latter looks less than impressed.

"This kid 😂," Union wrote on Instagram.

Listen, I know I say this every time I mention the Union-Wades, and I know you might be silently screaming at me to change the record, but I will not! They really are the cutest celebrity family and to not say so would be an outrage! The latest example: Gabrielle Union shared a hilarious photoshoot with daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, in which Kaavia appears to be, despite her mom's best efforts, over it from the very core of her soul. I love this baby. No baby is more inspiring than this baby.

"I was just minding my own business yall. I needed some ME time. Here she comes. All in the kool-aid trying to add agave," the caption on Kaavia's parent-run Instagram read. Union shared some more photos from the shoot on her own account, as well as a video in which Kaavia simply gets up and leaves. Observe. Enjoy. Thank the universe, and the Union-Wades, for this delightful baby.

Last year, Union shared her parenting ethos with Women's Health—and unsurprisingly, it's completely lovely. "I want to let her be free," she said of Kaavia, a newborn at the time of the interview. "I want to instill in her morals, values. And then I want to give her space to fill in those gaps, fall on her ass, and make mistakes. Get an F because she didn’t study. Pick the wrong dude. Pick the wrong friends and figure it out. I don’t want to be super judge-y."

