Gabrielle Union Had a Hilarious Photoshoot With Her Baby Daughter, Kaavia

By Emily Dixon
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
  • The Union-Wade family are consistently delightful on Instagram, with Kaavia James Union Wade a very strong contender for best celebrity baby.
  • Gabrielle Union shared a hilarious photoshoot with Kaavia, in which the latter looks less than impressed.
  • "This kid 😂," Union wrote on Instagram.

    Listen, I know I say this every time I mention the Union-Wades, and I know you might be silently screaming at me to change the record, but I will not! They really are the cutest celebrity family and to not say so would be an outrage! The latest example: Gabrielle Union shared a hilarious photoshoot with daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, in which Kaavia appears to be, despite her mom's best efforts, over it from the very core of her soul. I love this baby. No baby is more inspiring than this baby.

    "I was just minding my own business yall. I needed some ME time. Here she comes. All in the kool-aid trying to add agave," the caption on Kaavia's parent-run Instagram read. Union shared some more photos from the shoot on her own account, as well as a video in which Kaavia simply gets up and leaves. Observe. Enjoy. Thank the universe, and the Union-Wades, for this delightful baby.

    Last year, Union shared her parenting ethos with Women's Health—and unsurprisingly, it's completely lovely. "I want to let her be free," she said of Kaavia, a newborn at the time of the interview. "I want to instill in her morals, values. And then I want to give her space to fill in those gaps, fall on her ass, and make mistakes. Get an F because she didn’t study. Pick the wrong dude. Pick the wrong friends and figure it out. I don’t want to be super judge-y."

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    

