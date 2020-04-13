Today's Top Stories
1
'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' Is Excruciating
2
Celeb Colorists on How to Dye Your Hair At Home
3
The Royal Family Celebrates Easter on Instagram
4
The Best PJs to Wear All Day (And Night, I Guess)
5
Creative Board Games to Play While Quarantined

Gabrielle Union Took the Funniest Easter Portrait With Daughter Kaavia

By Emily Dixon
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Karwai TangGetty Images
  • Gabrielle Union took a series of hilarious Easter portraits with her daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade—who wasn't exactly enjoying the moment.
  • Union explained that Kaavia had been cut off from electronics, and was "irate at this toddler injustice."
  • "He is risen. He did not come back for this," Union said in a video.

    As an adult whose parents are in possession of an astonishing amount of photographic evidence of her childhood meltdowns (I had feelings and I felt them!), I strongly relate to number one celebrity baby Kaavia James Union Wade, whose mom, Gabrielle Union, just posted the funniest series of photos and videos on Instagram. The post depicts Kaavia's profound misery after her parents "cut her off from electronics," Union explained in the caption, adding, "She's downright irate at this toddler injustice. Irate I say. Trying to enjoy it all."

    While the photos and clips reflect a range of deeply felt toddler emotions (again, Kaavia, I relate), the camera didn't quite capture her deepest fury: "the 1st video cuts off right where Kaav is ready to fight me in the street to get her hands on a phone," Union wrote in the caption.

    The highlight? Union cracking up while grappling with a furiously flailing Kaavia, before telling the camera, "He is risen. He did not come back for this." A delight!

    Phone or no phone, Kaavia still experienced a little Easter joy, as evidenced by an extremely sweet video posted on her Instagram account. In the clip, she walks hand in hand with dad Dwyane Wade, both in matching shades of pink, before he plucks and hands her a flower to admire. Adorable! All of you!

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Gabrielle Union Embraces Her Natural Hair
    See Gabrielle and Dwyane's Sweet Family Photo
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Harry Hinted at Stepping Down Last Summer
    Baby Bella Hadid Looked Just Like Yolanda
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Shailene Woodley Was "Very Sick" in Her Early 20s
    Hilary Duff Has Bright Blue Hair Now
    This Is The Queen's Favorite Cake Recipe
    Harry & Meghan Can Finally Be Themselves Post-Exit
    Harry and Meghan Might Buy This $15M Mansion
    Meghan's Favorite Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale
    Prince Harry Has Dropped His Royal Surname
    The Royal Family Celebrates Easter on Instagram