Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Zaya, and Kaavia Posed While Self-Isolating

image
By Emily Dixon
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 - Social Ready Content
Emma McIntyre/KCASports2019Getty Images

    In need of some extremely wholesome family content to get you through the day, because it's inexplicably only Tuesday and yet it feels like this week has lasted about seven historical eras already? Look no further than the ever delightful Union Wades. Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and their daughters Zaya Wade and Kaavia James Union Wade posed for the smiliest family photos while self-isolating, and I'd strongly recommend you dedicate a moment or two to basking in their glow.

    View this post on Instagram

    🖤🖤🖤🖤

    A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

    If you need a little more help to crack a smile this morning, why not spend a little time with the best baby on Instagram, @kaaviajames? You can learn a little something, too, with perhaps the cutest hand washing tutorial online:

    And just a little more lovely Union Wade content before you go: Last month, Wade spoke to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts about supporting daughter Zaya, who's trans, and learning how to be her best and biggest allies. "It was a process for us to sit down with our daughter and find out who she is and what she likes and not put something on her. We decided to listen to her and she's leading us on this journey," he said "This is no game to us. We're about protecting her heart and about protecting her joy and we have to support them."

    "Hopefully I'm dealing with it the right way," he continued. "Some people think I'm not, but inside our home we see the smile on our daughter's face, we see the confidence that she's able to walk around and be herself, and that's when you know you're doing right."

