Gabrielle Union shared some photos of a super-smiley Kaavia James Union Wade on Instagram, along with a sweet caption about watching her daughter grow.

"I swear she's grown so much in the last 2 months and its wild to be able to actually witness it all," she wrote.

Union's children's book, Welcome to the Party, will be released on May 5, and celebrates "all the routes to motherhood and the creating and expanding of families."

The best celebrity baby is at it again! Gabrielle Union shared an adorable, extremely smiley photo of one Kaavia James Union Wade on Instagram Sunday, captioning the post with a sweet message about raising her baby daughter. "This smile was earned," Union wrote. "@kaaviajames keeping us on our toes. I swear she's grown so much in the last 2 months and its wild to be able to actually witness it all."

On May 5 (that's tomorrow!) Union will publish her children's book, Welcome to the Party, which, according to HarperCollins, was "inspired by the eagerly awaited birth of her daughter." On Instagram, Union said the book will "acknowledge all the routes to motherhood and the creating and expanding of families," while "reminding everyone that no matter how you family, we welcome you, love you and celebrate you." And the trailer is extremely cute! Behold:

Speaking to TODAY Parents in January 2019, a few months after Kaavia's birth, Union shared her experiences of infertility and her anxieties about ultimately opting for surrogacy. "I’m so glad I got over myself and my fear of what people would think of me if I did not carry my own child,” she said. "It’s okay to bring your child into the world in a way that is not through your body. The world will not consider you a failure. Every route to parenthood is perfect, worthwhile and amazing."

Of baby Kaavia, Union said, "She brings us all the joy we could have ever imagined but there’s this extra layer. She is dreams fulfilled." She continued, "She is the living embodiment of not giving up. I never thought this little girl could represent so much.”

