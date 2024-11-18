Kaley Cuoco Begs People to "Stop" Mom Shaming, Says Everyone's "Doing the Best They Can"
"There's no change before I had kids, to having kids."
Kaley Cuoco wants people to stop "mom shaming" one another, because parenting isn't always easy.
Cuoco is raising daughter Matilda, 1, with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, and she's over hearing criticism about her parenting choices.
In an interview with E! News, Cuoco explained, "Every mom I can guarantee is doing the best they can." She continued, "Look, everyone's got something to say about everything. There's no change before I had kids, to having kids, to where I am in my life."
The former Big Bang Theory star also revealed that she's used to being criticized as a person in the public eye, saying, "It's just this business, it's this life. It is what it is. But yeah, we got to stop at the shaming."
A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)
A photo posted by on
Despite being on the receiving end of "mom shaming," Cuoco told E! News that her daughter Matilda is having a great childhood. The star of The Flight Attendant described Matilda as "the happiest kid in the world" who has "love around her."
Cuoco suggested people shouldn't judge others too quickly, saying, "I just feel like every kid is so different... What's good for your kid might not be good for mine."
The actress isn't too worried about Matilda becoming addicted to screen time, either, and just lets her daughter watch whatever is on TV. "She just watched like, seven movies on HBO," Cuoco told the outlet. "Yeah, she's watching Game of Thrones when I get home."
As Cuoco and her partner Pelphrey both work as actors, she's fairly certain that their daughter will follow them into the entertainment industry one day. "I don't know how this child will not be an actress," Cuoco said. "I mean, it's an acting family."
Luckily, Cuoco has confidence that she and Pelphrey can help Matilda navigate any future issues she may face in her working life. "We've been through all the ups and downs," she told the outlet. "And that girl is a performer. There's no way she's not going to perform."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
