Kaley Cuoco Begs People to "Stop" Mom Shaming, Says Everyone's "Doing the Best They Can"

Kaley Cuoco wants people to stop "mom shaming" one another, because parenting isn't always easy.

Cuoco is raising daughter Matilda, 1, with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, and she's over hearing criticism about her parenting choices.

In an interview with E! News, Cuoco explained, "Every mom I can guarantee is doing the best they can." She continued, "Look, everyone's got something to say about everything. There's no change before I had kids, to having kids, to where I am in my life."

The former Big Bang Theory star also revealed that she's used to being criticized as a person in the public eye, saying, "It's just this business, it's this life. It is what it is. But yeah, we got to stop at the shaming."

Despite being on the receiving end of "mom shaming," Cuoco told E! News that her daughter Matilda is having a great childhood. The star of The Flight Attendant described Matilda as "the happiest kid in the world" who has "love around her."

Cuoco suggested people shouldn't judge others too quickly, saying, "I just feel like every kid is so different... What's good for your kid might not be good for mine."

The actress isn't too worried about Matilda becoming addicted to screen time, either, and just lets her daughter watch whatever is on TV. "She just watched like, seven movies on HBO," Cuoco told the outlet. "Yeah, she's watching Game of Thrones when I get home."

As Cuoco and her partner Pelphrey both work as actors, she's fairly certain that their daughter will follow them into the entertainment industry one day. "I don't know how this child will not be an actress," Cuoco said. "I mean, it's an acting family."

Luckily, Cuoco has confidence that she and Pelphrey can help Matilda navigate any future issues she may face in her working life. "We've been through all the ups and downs," she told the outlet. "And that girl is a performer. There's no way she's not going to perform."