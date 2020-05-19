Grimes' mom, Sandy Garossino, is not happy with her grandchild's father, Elon Musk.

Musk recently tweeted, "Take the red pill," a Matrix reference that's since been co-opted by anti-feminists, men's rights activists, and the alt-right.

In response, Garossino tweeted, "If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks...would you be blaring MRA bullshit on Twitter right now?"

It looks like all is less than harmonious in the Grimes-Musk household, two weeks after Grimes gave birth to baby X Æ A-12 Musk. Reports of discord haven't come from Grimes or Musk themselves, however, but from Grimes' mom, journalist and former lawyer Sandy Garossino. In a series of tweets, Garossino slammed Musk for "blaring MRA bullshit on Twitter" right after Grimes' "challenging" childbirth experience. While the tweets have since been deleted, Buzzfeed reporter Ryan Mac had the foresight to screenshot them and post them on Twitter—and Grimes herself liked that tweet.

Let's set the scene: Musk added to his ever-swelling bibliography of controversial tweets over the weekend, when he posted, "Take the red pill." For those blissfully unaware: Once just a Matrix reference, the concept of the "red pill" has been roundly co-opted by men's rights activists (MRA), anti-feminists, and the alt-right. In short, any mention of the red pill should serve as a very large, very urgent red flag.

Said tweet went down very poorly with Garossino, who tweeted, "If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks...And you were over 16 years old, Would you be blaring MRA bullshit on Twitter right now?"

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This is Grimes' mom. Thanksgiving is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/7i3oLnzvrO — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) May 17, 2020

And Garossino wasn't done. After political consultant Gerald Butts tweeted, "Buddy has a 3 week old baby. Maybe step away from the broflakes," she responded, "Not yet 2 weeks old."

What's more, she retweeted a post from New York magazine's Pivot podcast, concerning Musk's recent decision to restart Tesla production in California despite ongoing lockdown orders. It seems fair to deduce that Garossino was...not in favor of that move:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

one spicy meatball of an RT pic.twitter.com/R52NJl8rrg — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) May 17, 2020

And the last chapter in this saga: Grimes herself appeared to like (then subsequently unlike) Mac's screenshots of Garossino's tweets:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Oh no help pic.twitter.com/guwlIg1VEh — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) May 18, 2020

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

