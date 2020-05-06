Today's Top Stories
1
Watch Archie Harrison's First Birthday Video
2
How Frontline Workers Feel Fighting COVID-19
3
What to Buy a New Mom This Mother's Day
4
Time to Focus on Natalie Wood's Life, Not Death
5
Espadrilles: The Only Shoes to Wear This Summer

Grimes Explained Why She and Elon Musk Named Their New Baby X Æ A-12

By Emily Dixon
new york, ny may 07 elon musk and grimes attend the heavenly bodies fashion the catholic imagination costume institute gala at the metropolitan museum of art on may 7, 2018 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilwireimage
Dia DipasupilGetty Images
  • Elon Musk announced that Grimes had given birth to their first child together on Monday, May 4.
  • Musk later shared the baby's name: X Æ A-12 Musk.
  • Grimes confirmed the name in a tweet Tuesday night, explaining that each element had personal significance to the couple.

    Elon Musk announced the arrival of his first child with girlfriend Grimes on Monday, May 4, tweeting, "Mom & baby all good." (Musk also has five sons from his previous marriage to Justine Musk.) He subsequently tweeted the newborn's name: X Æ A-12 Musk.

    In Grimes' first tweet since the baby, her first child, was born, she confirmed her son's name, explaining each individual element and what it means to the couple. "X, the unknown variable," she tweeted. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)."

    "A-12" is an military airplane reference, Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) explained. The Lockheed A-12 is a now retired reconnaissance aircraft built for the CIA in the 1960s. "No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent," Grimes tweeted. The aircraft was known as Archangel during development, according to the BBC—and "Archangel" also happens to be Grimes' favorite song, she added. (A little internet sleuthing indicates she's referring to "Archangel" by Burial.)

    Musk backed Grimes' explanation with a tweet of his own—and corrected a typo. Grimes wrote that the A-12 was a "precursor to SR-17," to which Musk responded, "SR-71, but yes."

    Grimes' response? "I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound." She's just birthed a whole human, Elon. Can she catch a break?

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Inside Justine & Elon Musk's Messy Divorce
    Watch Grimes' Hyperreal Video for 'Go'
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    The Most Adorable Photos of Archie Harrison
    Adele Stuns in a Little Black Dress for Birthday
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    The Best Reactions to Archie's Birthday Video
    Watch Archie Harrison's First Birthday Video
    Meghan Helped a Woman She Mentored Get a Job
    William and Kate's Birthday Message for Archie
    Sussex Fans Raise $40K on Twitter for #ArchieDay
    Kim Kardashian's Latest Photoshop Fail Is Hilariou
    64 Celebrities Who Hated Their Iconic Roles
    Diana's Death Gave Charles a New Role