Fans were immediately intrigued when Elon Musk and Grimes announced their newborn son's unique name, X Æ A-12 Musk, this week.

While Musk said in an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that the Æ in the name was pronounced "Ash," his partner, Grimes, seems to disagree.

In a comment replying to a fan on Instagram, the singer said that the Æ part of her son's name should be pronounced "A.I."

Elon Musk and Grimes broke (or at least cracked) the internet this week with the announcement of their newborn son's name: X Æ A-12 Musk.

People immediately had thoughts about the unique moniker, the most pressing of which was, "...How do you say it, though?"

Musk explained the name's pronunciation during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"Well, first of all, it was my partner [Grimes] who actually mostly came up with the name. She's brilliant," the SpaceX CEO said. "So, it's just X, the letter X, and then the Æ is pronounced Ash."

That is a very cool pronunciation, right? Grimes, however, seems to disagree about it being the right pronunciation of her son's name. When asked about the pronunciation on Instagram, the singer wrote in a comment, "It's just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I."

Since the name was Grimes' idea, we should all defer to her on the proper pronunciation, right?

