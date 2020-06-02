Today's Top Stories
The Queen, Harry, and Meghan's Commonwealth Trust Supported Black Lives Matter on Twitter

By Emily Dixon
london, united kingdom july 10 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time queen elizabeth ii, meghan, duchess of sussex and prince harry, duke of sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the royal air force from the balcony of buckingham palace on july 10, 2018 in london, england the 100th birthday of the raf, which was founded on on 1 april 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new queens colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over buckingham palace photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Eight days after George Floyd was murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin, protests against police brutality and anti-Black racism continue across the U.S.
  • On Monday, the Queen, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle's Commonwealth Trust tweeted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
  • "It is time to speak up and speak out. Time to have uncomfortable conversations with ourselves and with others. Time to educate ourselves and unlearn," a subsequent tweet read.

    The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, of which Queen Elizabeth II is patron, Prince Harry is president, and Meghan Markle is vice president, tweeted support for Black Lives Matter Monday, as protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd by white police officer Derek Chauvin continue across the U.S.

    The trust, which was established to "champion, fund and connect young leaders who are working hard to change the world," tweeted, "Young people are vital voices in the fight against injustice and racism around the world. As a global community of young leaders we stand together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward."

    "Silence is not an option," the tweet continued, ending with the hashtag "#BlackLivesMatter."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "We all have the power to effect positive change," a subsequent tweet read. "It is time to speak up and speak out. Time to have uncomfortable conversations with ourselves and with others. Time to educate ourselves and unlearn. Time to come together and build a better future as one."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The trust's official account also shared a tweet by Tessy Ojo, CEO of charity The Diana Award. Ojo shared a series of "anti-racism tips" including a suggested reading list, a quote from Ijeoma Oluo, and advice on speaking to family and friends about racism. See Ojo's tweet below:

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

