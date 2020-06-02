Eight days after George Floyd was murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin, protests against police brutality and anti-Black racism continue across the U.S.

On Monday, the Queen, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle's Commonwealth Trust tweeted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It is time to speak up and speak out. Time to have uncomfortable conversations with ourselves and with others. Time to educate ourselves and unlearn," a subsequent tweet read.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, of which Queen Elizabeth II is patron, Prince Harry is president, and Meghan Markle is vice president, tweeted support for Black Lives Matter Monday, as protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd by white police officer Derek Chauvin continue across the U.S.

The trust, which was established to "champion, fund and connect young leaders who are working hard to change the world," tweeted, "Young people are vital voices in the fight against injustice and racism around the world. As a global community of young leaders we stand together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward."

"Silence is not an option," the tweet continued, ending with the hashtag "#BlackLivesMatter."

"We all have the power to effect positive change," a subsequent tweet read. "It is time to speak up and speak out. Time to have uncomfortable conversations with ourselves and with others. Time to educate ourselves and unlearn. Time to come together and build a better future as one."

The trust's official account also shared a tweet by Tessy Ojo, CEO of charity The Diana Award. Ojo shared a series of "anti-racism tips" including a suggested reading list, a quote from Ijeoma Oluo, and advice on speaking to family and friends about racism. See Ojo's tweet below:

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

