Today's Top Stories
1
How to Help in the Wake of George Floyd's Murder
2
Phoebe Robinson Is Doing the Most
3
How Activist Mandana Dayani Gets It All Done
4
Singletons Are Trapped in a Jane Austen Novel
5
Fashion Brands That Give Back for Pride Month

The Queen Was Photographed Riding Her Pony on the Grounds of Windsor Castle

By Emily Dixon
windsor, england may issue date sunday may 31, queen elizabeth ii rides balmoral fern, a 14 year old fell pony, in windsor home park over the weekend of may 30 and may 31, 2020 in windsor, england the queen has been in residence at windsor castle during the coronavirus pandemic photo by steve parsons wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth II was photographed riding her pony in Windsor's Home Park, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, over the weekend.
  • Said pony is a 14-year-old Fell pony named Balmoral Fern, the Independent reports.
  • The Queen has reportedly been riding every day while in isolation at Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Devoted readers of my corner of the internet, of which I'm certain there are at least two, all of whom by total coincidence just happen to share my surname and are also my parents, will recall a story I wrote last month about how the Queen is keeping busy while in isolation at Windsor Castle. Specifically, she's riding horses every single day, Vanity Fair reported, as well as dressing up for dinner with her husband and quarantine companion, Prince Philip.

    On Sunday evening, the royal family kindly confirmed the accuracy of my reporting by tweeting a series of photos of the Queen on horseback, looking exceedingly formal in a tweed jacket, cream jodhpurs, white gloves, and shiny brown boots to match her pony's brown tack.

    Hungry for horse details? (Welcome, my fellow horse girls!) Said pony is named Balmoral Fern, according to the Independent, and is a 14-year-old Fell pony. Fern, as the royals call her, is also very shiny and cute!

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The royals also tweeted a series of historic photos of the Queen with her beloved horses, writing, "Her Majesty has enjoyed riding since childhood and is closely involved with the welfare of the horses she owns for breeding, riding and racing."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    One final note, as a horse girl who's been launched from the back of many a pony and always, absolutely without fail, landed on her head: While I appreciate the patterned headscarf is kind of your signature look, please wear a helmet, Elizabeth!

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    The Queen Goes Horseback Riding Every Day
    Royals Decide Andrew Won't Return to Public Life
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Royals Decide Andrew Won't Return to Public Life
    Grimes Revealed What She Really Calls X Æ A-Xii
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Prince George's Sweet Faux Pas at a Soccer Game
    Prince Harry Used to Have a Secret Facebook
    Diana Had a Secret for Taking Great Royal Photos
    The Beckhams Want an Underground Escape Tunnel
    Harry and Meghan Will Be Happy in LA, Expert Says
    Chrissy Teigen Donates Bail Money to Protestors
    Oh Yikes, Kate and Wills Are Suing Tatler Magazine
    Kylie Jenner Says She Fears for Stormi's Future