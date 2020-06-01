Queen Elizabeth II was photographed riding her pony in Windsor's Home Park, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, over the weekend.

Said pony is a 14-year-old Fell pony named Balmoral Fern, the Independent reports.

The Queen has reportedly been riding every day while in isolation at Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Devoted readers of my corner of the internet, of which I'm certain there are at least two, all of whom by total coincidence just happen to share my surname and are also my parents, will recall a story I wrote last month about how the Queen is keeping busy while in isolation at Windsor Castle. Specifically, she's riding horses every single day, Vanity Fair reported, as well as dressing up for dinner with her husband and quarantine companion, Prince Philip.

On Sunday evening, the royal family kindly confirmed the accuracy of my reporting by tweeting a series of photos of the Queen on horseback, looking exceedingly formal in a tweed jacket, cream jodhpurs, white gloves, and shiny brown boots to match her pony's brown tack.

Hungry for horse details? (Welcome, my fellow horse girls!) Said pony is named Balmoral Fern, according to the Independent, and is a 14-year-old Fell pony. Fern, as the royals call her, is also very shiny and cute!

🐴 The Queen is pictured riding Fern - a 14 year old Fell Pony - in Windsor Home Park this weekend. pic.twitter.com/z9DUnW9yB3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 31, 2020

The royals also tweeted a series of historic photos of the Queen with her beloved horses, writing, "Her Majesty has enjoyed riding since childhood and is closely involved with the welfare of the horses she owns for breeding, riding and racing."

Her Majesty has enjoyed riding since childhood and is closely involved with the welfare of the horses she owns for breeding, riding and racing.



📸: Press Association pic.twitter.com/qKUYDuJViG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 31, 2020

One final note, as a horse girl who's been launched from the back of many a pony and always, absolutely without fail, landed on her head: While I appreciate the patterned headscarf is kind of your signature look, please wear a helmet, Elizabeth!

