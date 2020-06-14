'Dear White People' Parodied the Controversial "I Take Responsibility" PSA

Earlier this week, the "I Take Responsibility" PSA featuring several white celebrities was the subject of criticism from people who felt it was a tone-deaf response.

In response, the white cast members from Netflix's popular series Dear White People filmed a parody PSA as their own tone-deaf characters.

"The white students of Winchester also want to take responsibility. We tried to stop them," the show tweeted with the video.

In response to the widely-criticized ad, the white cast members of Netflix's popular series Dear White People recorded a parody of the campaign. John Patrick Amedori, Wyatt Nash, Caitlin Carver, Erich Lane, and Sheridan Pierce filmed a parody in character as the tone-deaf individuals they play on the show



"I'm Muffy Tuttle, and I take responsibility," Carver says as her Dear White People character. "I take responsibility for being white and pretty and desirable to men of all races."

"I take responsibility... for being hilarious even though people are PC now," Nash, in character as Kurt, adds.

Watch the full (and fully hilarious) parody below:

The white students of Winchester also want to take responsibility. We tried to stop them. #DearUsPeople pic.twitter.com/YuhQ7SutL6 — Dear White People (@DearWhitePeople) June 12, 2020

