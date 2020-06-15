Prince William and Kate Middleton met at the University of St Andrews in 2001.

According to royal memoirist Tom Quinn, William's introduction to Kate didn't exactly go smoothly.

He reportedly tripped as he walked towards her, before saying, "Oh that's a terrible start, you're going to think I'm a complete clot."

Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship had an ever so slightly awkward start, according to a new documentary about the couple. The future Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met at the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2001, where they lived in the same halls of residence and often shared classes together, as the Mirror reports. But William's introduction to Kate didn't go as smoothly as he might have hoped; in fact, it was kind of hilarious.

According to royal memoirist Tom Quinn, who spoke in the British documentary William & Kate: Too Good To Be True?, the future Duke came close to hitting the ground as he approached Kate for the first time. "One of the funny stories is he was so desperate to meet her that as he walked towards her, he apparently tripped and said, 'Oh that's a terrible start, you're going to think I'm a complete clot,'" Quinn said. How quaint!



This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Evidently, Kate was charmed by William all the same—and he went on to impress her with his student cooking, as People reports. Speaking to Mary Berry in their holiday special A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate said, "In our university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that’s when he was trying to impress me." And his dishes of choice? "Things like bolognese sauce and things like that."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.