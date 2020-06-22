Today's Top Stories
Megan Thee Stallion Shared a Sweet Childhood Throwback to Honor Her Dad on Father's Day

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california november 24 megan thee stallion attends the 2019 american music awards at microsoft theater on november 24, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by rodin eckenrothfilmmagic
Rodin EckenrothGetty Images
  • Megan Thee Stallion shared a sweet childhood photo of herself and her late dad to celebrate Father's Day.
  • "happy Father’s Day to the real OG," she wrote. "The best dad in the world, my first best friend, my partner in crime when my mom would fuss at us."
  • Megan lost her dad when she was 15.

    Megan Thee Stallion posted an adorable childhood photo of herself and her late dad to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday. She called her dad, who died when she was a teenager, "the best dad in the world, my first best friend, my partner in crime when my mom would fuss at us."

    "He passed when I was 15 but I still apply every lesson he taught me at an early age in my life to this day!" Megan wrote. "I miss you every day."

    Speaking to Marie Claire earlier this year, Megan spoke about what she learned from her late parents. Her devoted father, she said, taught her a vital lesson about relationships. "I saw how he treated my mom, and I saw how my dad treated me," she said. "I have so many strong positive influences. I’m not going to lower my standards."

    Megan's late mom, Holly Thomas, rapped under the name Holly-Wood, balancing her music career with her job as a bill collector. (Thomas passed away from a brain tumor in March 2019.) Megan inherited Thomas' drive and unwavering work ethic; according to Selim Bouab, 300 Entertainment A&R executive, she refused to stop working after losing both her mom and her great-grandmother. "I would see her fit in writing after work and before work," Megan said of her mom. "I’m used to seeing that work ethic."

