Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Signed With a Major Public Speaking Agency

By Emily Dixon
london, england january 07 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex depart canada house on january 07, 2020 in london, england photo by neil mockfordgc images
Neil MockfordGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed with a major public speaking agency, as People reports.
  • New York's Harry Walker Agency also represents Oprah Winfrey and Michelle and Barack Obama—among many other huge public figures.
  • The Sussexes will reportedly speak at "trade associations, corporations, and community forums," where they'll discuss topics including "racial injustice, gender equality, mental health, and environmental concerns."

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made a significant move in their post-royal careers by signing with prestigious speaking agents Harry Walker Agency, People confirms. The Sussexes will be booked by "trade associations, corporations and community forums," according to People, in order to speak on topics including "racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns."

    Meghan and Harry join numerous other major names at the New York-based agency: Fellow clients include Michelle and Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stacey Abrams, Gloria Steinem, Alex Rodriguez, Tina Fey, and Jane Goodall. Both Winfrey and Goodall are already longterm friends with the Sussexes, while the royals reportedly had dinner with Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez earlier this year.

    The Sussexes also plan to launch a nonprofit, Archewell, but have pushed back its inaugural projects until 2021, in order to focus on both the Black Lives Matter movement and the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. According to People, Meghan and Harry "are holding calls with community leaders and organizations" regarding Black Lives Matter, in order to "see how they can play a role" in the movement.

    Explaining the delayed launch of Archewell, a royal insider told the Telegraph, "What’s absolutely clear is that they want to get it right and there’s no point in rushing." The source added, "They are settling into a new life, a new era. This is about getting it right and making sure they are able to make the difference they want to make."

