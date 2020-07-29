Today's Top Stories
Zendaya Celebrated Her First Ever Emmy Nomination With an Emotional Instagram Post

By Emily Dixon
brooklyn, new york february 06 zendaya attends the bvlgari bzero1 rock collection event at duggal greenhouse on february 06, 2020 in brooklyn, new york photo by steven ferdmangetty images
Steven FerdmanGetty Images
  • Zendaya received her first Emmy nomination on Tuesday, for her role as Rue in Euphoria.
  • She's nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series."
  • Zendaya posted a moving message on Instagram, writing, "I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude."

    On Tuesday, Zendaya was nominated for her first Emmy, as E! reports, recognized in the "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" category for her role in Euphoria. We Zendaya fans have every confidence that she'll win that EGOT in the near future, so let's hope this is the first step!

    Zendaya posted an emotional note on Instagram to mark the occasion. "I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you." She thanked Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, HBO, production company A24, and the Television Academy, writing, "We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!"

    A host of her celebrity friends congratulated her in the comments, including Labrinth (who's also nominated for composing Euphoria's incredible score), Normani, Mariah Carey, and Lily Collins.

    Speaking to Elle last year, Zendaya opened up about what she learned from Euphoria, sharing that the role boosted her confidence. "I think Euphoria taught me a lot about myself. It made me more confident in my own abilities, because I doubted myself a lot," she said.

    The show enabled her to demonstrate her creativity and explore her craft, she told Elle. "I was looking for something to prove I can do it," she said. "I never want to plateau as an actress—I always want to be able to explore and push myself. [Being an actress] brings me to places and makes me do things I’d probably never do because I’m such an introverted person."

    "People actually saying I did a good job at my craft...it’s like, 'Damn, I did work hard. I’m glad you see that,'" Zendaya added. "I should finally own that; it’s liberating. I feel lucky."

