Zendaya Already RSVP'd to the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
Law Roach spilled whether his client would attend in a recent interview.
The 2025 Met Gala red carpet is still weeks away. But anyone counting down until the May 5 event celebrating the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibit and "Tailored for You" dress code can now rest easy knowing Zendaya is planning to attend.
In a conversation with E! News on April 8, Zendaya's longtime image architect Law Roach confirmed his star client's "Yes" RSVP to the annual gala. "We are going to be on the Met Gala steps," he told the outlet.
Metaphorical sighs of relief swept through fashion immediately after. Zendaya has been a reliable presence at the event benefitting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute since her first Met Gala in 2015—and she often puts in the time and research to fully commit to the theme. However, after commenting on the star's upcoming wedding to Tom Holland, Roach also confirmed this year's Met Gala appearance won't quite resemble the takeovers of years past.
From her turn as Met Gala co-chair in 2024 (with three outfit changes throughout the night) to her luminescent Cinderella look in 2019, Zendaya and Law Roach have always walked up the museum's famed steps together. This time around, the pair is going their separate ways—at least where the grand entrance is concerned. "We’re doing our own thing this year," Roach revealed, "which is exciting."
Why the duo will debut their 2025 Met Gala looks separately is, so far, not clear. One thing is already certain: Their interpretations of the "Tailored to You" dress code will be some of the most highly anticipated of the night. Zendaya, after all, has only made one other red carpet appearance in the entirety of 2025. In January, she walked the Golden Globes red carpet in a tangerine Louis Vuitton gown and Jessica McCormack diamonds—specifically, her engagement ring from fiancé Tom Holland.
How will Zendaya top her red carpet engagement debut at the Met Gala? Perhaps by walking arm-in-arm with Holland, in coordinating bespoke suits. Or, she could attend solo in a fresh interpretation of a blazer dress or three-piece set. (She test-drove similar looks on the Challengers press tour, after all.) There's less than a month until all will be revealed—let the predictions begin.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
