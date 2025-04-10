The 2025 Met Gala red carpet is still weeks away. But anyone counting down until the May 5 event celebrating the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibit and "Tailored for You" dress code can now rest easy knowing Zendaya is planning to attend.

In a conversation with E! News on April 8, Zendaya's longtime image architect Law Roach confirmed his star client's "Yes" RSVP to the annual gala. "We are going to be on the Met Gala steps," he told the outlet.

Metaphorical sighs of relief swept through fashion immediately after. Zendaya has been a reliable presence at the event benefitting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute since her first Met Gala in 2015—and she often puts in the time and research to fully commit to the theme. However, after commenting on the star's upcoming wedding to Tom Holland, Roach also confirmed this year's Met Gala appearance won't quite resemble the takeovers of years past.

Zendaya served as a co-chair for the 2024 Met Gala and had three costume changes during the evening. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her second look featured a dramatic train and bespoke bouquet fascinator, fitting the "Garden of Time" dress code. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From her turn as Met Gala co-chair in 2024 (with three outfit changes throughout the night) to her luminescent Cinderella look in 2019, Zendaya and Law Roach have always walked up the museum's famed steps together. This time around, the pair is going their separate ways—at least where the grand entrance is concerned. "We’re doing our own thing this year," Roach revealed, "which is exciting."

Zendaya and Law Roach walked the Met Gala red carpet together in 2019 for "Notes on Camp," when she dressed as a luminescent Cinderella. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why the duo will debut their 2025 Met Gala looks separately is, so far, not clear. One thing is already certain: Their interpretations of the "Tailored to You" dress code will be some of the most highly anticipated of the night. Zendaya, after all, has only made one other red carpet appearance in the entirety of 2025. In January, she walked the Golden Globes red carpet in a tangerine Louis Vuitton gown and Jessica McCormack diamonds—specifically, her engagement ring from fiancé Tom Holland.

Zendaya has only made one red carpet appearance in 2025, attending the Golden Globes to debut her engagement ring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How will Zendaya top her red carpet engagement debut at the Met Gala? Perhaps by walking arm-in-arm with Holland, in coordinating bespoke suits. Or, she could attend solo in a fresh interpretation of a blazer dress or three-piece set. (She test-drove similar looks on the Challengers press tour, after all.) There's less than a month until all will be revealed—let the predictions begin.