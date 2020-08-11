Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joined Michelle Obama, Gabrielle Union, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Clinton, and 95 other influential women in speaking to Marie Claire about why she'll utilize her vote in the November 2020 elections. Sharing a powerful quote from New Zealand suffragist Kate Sheppard, Meghan reflected on her own experiences of having her voice both heard and ignored, and paid tribute to the many civil rights activists who risked their lives to win others the right to vote.

"I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," Meghan said. "I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

"One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, 'Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops,'" Meghan continued. "That is why I vote."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.