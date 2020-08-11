Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Opens Up to Marie Claire About Why She's Voting in November

By Emily Dixon
london, england march 07 meghan, duchess of sussex accompanied by prince harry, duke of sussex attends the mountbatten festival of music at royal albert hall on march 07, 2020 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joined Michelle Obama, Gabrielle Union, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Clinton, and 95 other influential women in speaking to Marie Claire about why she'll utilize her vote in the November 2020 elections. Sharing a powerful quote from New Zealand suffragist Kate Sheppard, Meghan reflected on her own experiences of having her voice both heard and ignored, and paid tribute to the many civil rights activists who risked their lives to win others the right to vote.

"I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," Meghan said. "I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

100 Women on Why They’re Voting in November

"One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, 'Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops,'" Meghan continued. "That is why I vote."

