Chrissy Teigen is Marie Claire's October cover star, and she opens up in the issue about why she and John Legend will vote for Joe Biden in November. "We are proud to stand behind Biden. We’re not only voting for Biden because it’s not Trump. We’re voting for him because we think he’s going to do an incredible job of bringing a bit of healing to the country," she explains.

"We are a divided, hurt nation that needs to be brought back together. [Biden is] someone who looks into issues with clear eyes, empathy, and understanding from being involved in politics," Teigen continues. "I also look at a presidential candidate as someone I want my kids to be able to look up to. I don’t see that in Donald Trump or any of his family."

In the new issue, Teigen also reveals she regrets not speaking out in support of Kamala Harris during her presidential run. "There were multiple people that I liked, and I knew speaking out would be an endorsement of them. Then they started dropping out one by one," she says. "I love Kamala Harris, and my biggest regret is not speaking out about her. I was thrown off and got scared. I wanted to wait and wait until I 100 percent backed somebody, and then sooner or later that just became the one candidate."

She's delighted, however, about Harris' candidacy for vice president: "I could not be more thrilled about Biden’s VP pick!" she says. "Women all over the world are seeing a piece of them in a woman of power, and that kind of influence is paramount in what we need to continue this future of badass women in politics. Between people like Kamala and AOC, I have more hope than ever."

Read the full Chrissy Teigen cover story here.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

