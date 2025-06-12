Hailey Bieber Packs an Exact Replica of Kendall Jenner's Flip Flops and Jeans for Wine Country
From Coachella to NYC and now, Napa Valley.
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner are the holy trinity of It girls, and they declare which trends are worth a try. Their latest motion? Flip-flops with jeans. The Row's Spring 2025 collection first put the combo on their radar. Now, the Jenners rarely wear denim without fashion's most controversial shoe—and divisive duo finally made the cut in Bieber's latest Instagram dump, too.
On June 11, the Rhode founder shared a behind-the-scenes look at her trip to wine country with Justine Skye. According to Bieber's cutesy carousel, a time was had in cool-girl attire. Similar to her recent boxer skirt set, Bieber started her look with a cropped tank top in white. She layered a black fishnet shawl lined with fur on top.
From there, the new mom slipped on baggy Levi's jeans in a medium wash, courtesy of Denim by Orlee (a celeb-beloved vintage source). Then, her black flip-flops peeked out from underneath the elongated hems. After close inspection, the leather slides appear to be a $520 Toteme find, complete with squared toes and itty-bitty kitten heels. To finish, Bieber wore matching oval-shaped sunglasses.
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)
A photo posted by on
Bieber's Toteme thongs have made many rounds since their street style debut in March. They've popped up at Coachella, in Beverly Hills, and in New York ahead of the 2025 Met Gala. On May 1, she swapped jeans for trouser-style capris, which ensured all eyes went to her flip-flops. Her Miu Miu track jacket gave the slides a splash of sportiness, contrary to her cool-girl tank top on June 11. Once again, Bieber's OOTD wasn't complete without the same sleek sunglasses.
With the holy trinity's steadfast endorsement, it's only a matter of time before more A-listers pair flip-flops with jeans. Fingers crossed Bieber's fellow The Row girls, including Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence, get the hint soon. I'll take all the outfit inspo I can get.
Shop Flip-Flops and Jeans Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
-
Princess Märtha Louise's Daughter Is Joining Reality TV
"Mindset: gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss," the royal said while announcing the news on Instagram.
-
We're on the Hunt for the Most Luxurious Stays—This Atlanta Hotel Takes Our Top Spot
Hint: It's home to a Michelin-starred restaurant.
-
"Horror Horse Accident" Left a Future Queen in Hospital
The princess is being closely "monitored" after the devastating incident.
-
Lola Tung Kicks Off Her Final 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Press Tour in Vintage Dior
She celebrated her hit show's final season in a Galliano-era mini dress.
-
The Beaded Bag Trend Officially Reaches Blake Lively's Technicolor Closet
It's so on-brand for her.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Teaches Pajama Dressing 101 in a Lacy Nightgown, Slippers, and Prada Bag
She elevated a nightgown and slippers with a rare Prada bag.
-
We Did the Chanel Bag Math—Does Their Latest Move Put Your Dream Flap Within Reach?
Does the house's latest move put your dream bag within reach?
-
Zoë Kravitz's The Row Flip-Flops Break This Cardinal New Yorker Style Rule
She makes it look so easy.
-
The Straw Summer Hat Trend Is Kendall Jenner's Fresh Swap for Her Preppy Baseball Caps
In true Hollywood form, she's not the only one inspiring me.
-
Emily Ratajkowski Channels Kate Moss in the Iconic Burberry Bikini
The tartan two-piece claimed another It girl.
-
Sydney Sweeney's Back-to-Back Miu Miu Dresses Prove Opposites Attract
She lit up London in two extremely different gowns.