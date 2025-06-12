Hailey Bieber Packs an Exact Replica of Kendall Jenner's Flip Flops and Jeans for Wine Country

From Coachella to NYC and now, Napa Valley.

Hailey Bieber is spotted in NYC wearing a trench coat and an oversized clutch.
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner are the holy trinity of It girls, and they declare which trends are worth a try. Their latest motion? Flip-flops with jeans. The Row's Spring 2025 collection first put the combo on their radar. Now, the Jenners rarely wear denim without fashion's most controversial shoe—and divisive duo finally made the cut in Bieber's latest Instagram dump, too.

On June 11, the Rhode founder shared a behind-the-scenes look at her trip to wine country with Justine Skye. According to Bieber's cutesy carousel, a time was had in cool-girl attire. Similar to her recent boxer skirt set, Bieber started her look with a cropped tank top in white. She layered a black fishnet shawl lined with fur on top.

From there, the new mom slipped on baggy Levi's jeans in a medium wash, courtesy of Denim by Orlee (a celeb-beloved vintage source). Then, her black flip-flops peeked out from underneath the elongated hems. After close inspection, the leather slides appear to be a $520 Toteme find, complete with squared toes and itty-bitty kitten heels. To finish, Bieber wore matching oval-shaped sunglasses.

Leather Heeled Flip Flops Black
Toteme
Leather Heeled Flip Flops Black

Bieber's Toteme thongs have made many rounds since their street style debut in March. They've popped up at Coachella, in Beverly Hills, and in New York ahead of the 2025 Met Gala. On May 1, she swapped jeans for trouser-style capris, which ensured all eyes went to her flip-flops. Her Miu Miu track jacket gave the slides a splash of sportiness, contrary to her cool-girl tank top on June 11. Once again, Bieber's OOTD wasn't complete without the same sleek sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber pairs leather flip flops with capris.

Hailey Bieber pairs trouser-esque capris with her favorite Toteme flip-flops.

With the holy trinity's steadfast endorsement, it's only a matter of time before more A-listers pair flip-flops with jeans. Fingers crossed Bieber's fellow The Row girls, including Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence, get the hint soon. I'll take all the outfit inspo I can get.

Shop Flip-Flops and Jeans Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Madewell, The Chiara Kitten Heel Thong Sandal
Madewell
The Chiara Kitten Heel Thong Sandal

Brevel Heels Onyx Leather
DOLCEVITA
Brevel Heels Onyx Leather

Satin Kitten Heel Sandals
ZARA
Satin Kitten Heel Sandals

Steve Madden, Caribbean Black
Steve Madden
Caribbean Black
Aritzia
Remy Hi-rise Relaxed Jean

Veronica Beard, Ryder Barrel Jean
Veronica Beard
Ryder Barrel Jean

Madewell, The Balloon Jean
Madewell
The Balloon Jean

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.

