Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner are the holy trinity of It girls, and they declare which trends are worth a try. Their latest motion? Flip-flops with jeans. The Row's Spring 2025 collection first put the combo on their radar. Now, the Jenners rarely wear denim without fashion's most controversial shoe—and divisive duo finally made the cut in Bieber's latest Instagram dump, too.

On June 11, the Rhode founder shared a behind-the-scenes look at her trip to wine country with Justine Skye. According to Bieber's cutesy carousel, a time was had in cool-girl attire. Similar to her recent boxer skirt set, Bieber started her look with a cropped tank top in white. She layered a black fishnet shawl lined with fur on top.

From there, the new mom slipped on baggy Levi's jeans in a medium wash, courtesy of Denim by Orlee (a celeb-beloved vintage source). Then, her black flip-flops peeked out from underneath the elongated hems. After close inspection, the leather slides appear to be a $520 Toteme find, complete with squared toes and itty-bitty kitten heels. To finish, Bieber wore matching oval-shaped sunglasses.

Bieber's Toteme thongs have made many rounds since their street style debut in March. They've popped up at Coachella, in Beverly Hills, and in New York ahead of the 2025 Met Gala. On May 1, she swapped jeans for trouser-style capris, which ensured all eyes went to her flip-flops. Her Miu Miu track jacket gave the slides a splash of sportiness, contrary to her cool-girl tank top on June 11. Once again, Bieber's OOTD wasn't complete without the same sleek sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber pairs trouser-esque capris with her favorite Toteme flip-flops. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the holy trinity's steadfast endorsement, it's only a matter of time before more A-listers pair flip-flops with jeans. Fingers crossed Bieber's fellow The Row girls, including Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence, get the hint soon. I'll take all the outfit inspo I can get.

