Unless you went totally off the grid this weekend, you probably heard about what happened to Chris Evans. The Captain America star accidentally uploaded a dick pic from his camera roll to Instagram—instead of the recording of his family playing Heads Up that he really, really wanted to share.

Evans chose not to address the mistake until yesterday (more on that later). But today on the Tamron Hall Show, the Knives Out actor got real about what went down when the talk show host asked him what happened between the days of Friday and Saturday.

"Something happened this weekend?" asked Evans asked jokingly. "That's called turning a frown upside down, Tamron. It was an interesting weekend. Full of lessons learned. A lot of teachable moments. Things happen, and it's embarrassing. You have to roll with the punches. I will say I have some pretty fantastic fans that came to my support."

In an interview with @tamronhall that just aired, @chrisevans talks about what happened this weekend. pic.twitter.com/i9clWprQZf — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 15, 2020

Tamron then said, "Well, I am one of those fans, I'm here for the journey." And we totally agree, what happened to Evans wasn't ideal and was a private matter that should've never been shared around publicly without his full-on consent, which definitely didn't happen here.

Evans was pretty quiet about the accidental post until yesterday, when he tweeted the best response (and most heroic, tbh) to this whole incident, "Now that I have your attention....VOTE Nov 3rd!!!"

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️....



VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

A bunch of his friends and family also came to his support like his co-star Mark Ruffalo. He tweeted, ".@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See.... silver lining."

We couldn't agree more, TBH.

