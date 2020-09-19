Today's Top Stories
How Celebrities Are Paying Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

"Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight." —Kerry Washington

By Jenny Hollander
supreme court justice ruth bader ginsburg
Nikki KahnGetty Images

Supreme Court justice and lifelong women's rights champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon to millions. And many of her biggest fans were A-listers, who supported her fiercely and are now mourning her death. In the hours after the announcement that Ginsburg had passed away at the age of 87, celebrities took to Twitter and Instagram to express their gratitude to the feminist icon.

Kerry Washington perhaps put it best: "Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight."

Viola Davis

Kerry Washington

Mindy Kaling

Mark Ruffalo

Jonathan Van Ness

Lena Dunham

Kelly Ripa

Mandy Moore

Connie Britton

Tracee Ellis Ross

Cara Delevingne

