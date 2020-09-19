Supreme Court justice and lifelong women's rights champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon to millions. And many of her biggest fans were A-listers, who supported her fiercely and are now mourning her death. In the hours after the announcement that Ginsburg had passed away at the age of 87, celebrities took to Twitter and Instagram to express their gratitude to the feminist icon.

Kerry Washington perhaps put it best: "Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight."

Viola Davis

No 2020!!! No! No! Not now! Not this WOMAN!!! Please work your supreme magic, brilliant mind, and courage from Heaven!! Help us down here! Thank you for your service Queen!! Rest in glorious peace 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/CxRwTYiGZU — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 19, 2020

Kerry Washington

Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2020

Mindy Kaling

Mark Ruffalo

Okay, today we mourn a Lioness Of Light and Righteousness, tomorrow we fight like RBG did for us every single day. She would have it no other way. Rest In Power Justice RGB! We will prevail on your behalf. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 19, 2020

Jonathan Van Ness

Lena Dunham

Kelly Ripa

Mandy Moore

Connie Britton

Tracee Ellis Ross

Cara Delevingne

