Meghan Markle Made a Surprise Appearance on the 'America's Got Talent' Final

By Emily Dixon
london, united kingdom october 15 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time meghan, duchess of sussex attends the wellchild awards at the royal lancaster hotel on october 15, 2019 in london, england photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle appeared on America's Got Talent Wednesday night, to support finalist Archie Williams.
  • Singer Williams was wrongfully incarcerated for 36 years for a crime he didn't commit.
  • "We've been so moved by your story and we've been cheering you on every week, and it's not just because we're partial to the name," Meghan said in a video message.

    Well, this was unexpected! None other than Meghan, Duchess of Sussex herself appeared on the America's Got Talent finale Wednesday night, in a surprise video message in support of finalist Archie Williams. Williams, a singer, was wrongfully convicted in 1983 of a crime he didn't convict, and was finally released last year after 36 years on prison.

    Meghan's video message, in which she referenced her son, Archie Harrison, was broadcast during last night's finale. "Hi Archie, I just wanted to let you know that we've been so moved by your story and we have been cheering you on every week, and it's not just because we're partial to the name," she said.

    "So, a very special message to you—that I will probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it is specifically for you—Archie, we are proud of you, and we are rooting for you, and we can't wait to see what you do," she continued. "We're in your corner! Have a good night." While Williams didn't win the top prize (it went to poet Brandon Leake), having fans like the Sussexes is a pretty good sign for his future career!

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Meghan's America's Got Talent appearance was her second TV spot in two days: On Tuesday, she and Prince Harry featured in Time magazine's TIME100 special on ABC, during which they spoke about the importance of voting in November's election. "Every four years, we are told the same thing: that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is," Meghan said. "When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do, and you deserve to be heard."


